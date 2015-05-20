Suzuki Swift Hybrid Motion long term-test: ultra spec is ultra-expensive

On the topic of things burning, the Swift’s heated seats only have two settings: off, and what feels like something akin to the surface of the sun. Mind you, it’s a miracle that a car as cheap as the Swift has heated seats at all.

You see, as I mentioned in my first report, the example we have on test is the entry-level Motion model with no optional extras fitted other than its pearl white paintwork. Although I originally thought it was a little dull, the colour really comes to life in the darker months as the streetlights reflect off of it.

With this in mind and never wanting to look a gift horse in the mouth, I’m very glad to have the heated seats, because once you get used to them, it’s really easy to find yourself pining in their absence. Also keeping me toasty is the air-conditioning system which, while not the fully automatic set-up that you get with top-of-the-range Ultra trim, is more complex than you might expect, with a digital display and a good amount of adjustability.

Yet despite the Swift being a ‘hot’ hatchback in the very literal sense, I’m pleased to report that its efficiency is much better than the Hyundai i20 N that I drive at the weekends – even in the cold weather. On longer trips with a mixture of motorway and B-road driving, I’m managing as much as 59mpg, despite having the heated seats and air-con on full blast. This, combined with the unusually low fuel prices at the moment (a full tank is currently setting me back around £40), is a welcome surprise for my wallet, with a house sale and Christmas just around the corner.

Senior content editor Shane Wilkinson wasn’t too impressed by my first report, in which I drew connections between the Suzuki Swift and a certain pop star with a similar name. Thus, he took revenge by taking me out for a spirited spin in his racy 2015 Swift Sport. The drive was intended to reintroduce me to my lunch, but merely cemented my desire for more oomph to make the most of the Swift’s chassis.

