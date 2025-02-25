Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can I help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Trailblazing Tesla Model S and Model X finally axed in the UK

A few left-hand-drive examples are still available, but once they’re gone, that’s it – in the UK anyway

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Feb 2025
Tesla Model S - front cornering

The Tesla Model S and Model X – two of the world’s most influential electric cars – are being pulled from the UK, with the company’s current stock set to be the last examples that’ll come to our shores.

The Model S was launched here 11 years ago in 2014. It not only established Tesla as a proper carmaker, but also proved that EVs could be desirable, and much more than a city centre runabout. In effect, it paved the way for the countless premium electric cars available today, such as the Porsche Taycan and BMW i5.

The closely related, gullwing-doored, seven-seat Model X did the same thing for electric SUVs. It touched down on UK soil in 2016, and within a couple of years, the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes EQC had all arrived to try and steal some of the Tesla’s thunder. Now of course, there seems to be a new electric SUV launched almost every other week.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Importantly, the Model S and Model X are only going off sale in the UK, which isn’t that surprising, because the pair have only been available in left-hand drive here since 2023, when the new, heavily updated versions of cars finally arrived. 

At the time of writing, there are 24 new or ex-demo Model Xs available on Tesla’s website, but there are less than 10 factory-fresh Model Ss listed – the majority of which are the tri-motor, 1,006bhp Model S Plaid.

Tesla Model S and Model X refresh coming soon… but not to the UK

While the Model S and Model X are getting axed in the UK, this doesn’t mark the end for the pioneering pair. In fact, it appears that both cars will be getting another round of updates later this year. 

Tesla Model X front cornering

Tesla’s vice president of engineering Lars Moravy said on the Ride the Lightning podcast: “I think the upgrade the Model S and X got a couple of years ago was bigger than most people thought, in terms of architecture and structure, and the cars got a lot better too.

“But we'll give them some love later this year,” he revealed, “and make sure they receive some of the stuff we’ve been putting in the Model 3 and Model Y.” 

Are you searching for your next EV? Take a look at all the latest new and used electric cars available on the Auto Express marketplace...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Tesla Supercharger stations to get virtual queues
Tesla Superchargers

Tesla Supercharger stations to get virtual queues

Arguments over who should charge their car next could be a thing of the past
News
24 Feb 2025
​Fastest SUVs in the world 2025
Fastest SUVs

​Fastest SUVs in the world 2025

We run down the list of the fastest SUVs you can buy right now
Best cars & vans
21 Feb 2025
Tesla plans for ‘more affordable models’ before summer
Tesla logo badge

Tesla plans for ‘more affordable models’ before summer

New vehicles are set to use Tesla’s next-generation platform with production line costs cut
News
3 Feb 2025
Car brands like Tesla and Vauxhall risk falling behind due to poor leadership
Opinion - Mike Rutherford

Car brands like Tesla and Vauxhall risk falling behind due to poor leadership

Mike Rutherford thinks manufacturers like Tesla and Vauxhall could be left behind due to poor management decisions
Opinion
2 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences
Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX-30 - front tracking

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences

The 1.4-litre mild-hybrid-assisted , turbocharged Suzuki Vitara takes on Mazda’s 2.5-litre CX-30 in this small SUV face-off
Car group tests
22 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition - front

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was a landmark EV when it launched, and it’s still good value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 February.
News
21 Feb 2025
Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough
Land Rover Defender alternatives - header image

Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough

Land Rover’s famous 4x4 not for you? One of these seven alternatives might hit the mark instead
Features
20 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content