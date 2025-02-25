Trailblazing Tesla Model S and Model X finally axed in the UK

The Tesla Model S and Model X – two of the world’s most influential electric cars – are being pulled from the UK, with the company’s current stock set to be the last examples that’ll come to our shores.

The Model S was launched here 11 years ago in 2014. It not only established Tesla as a proper carmaker, but also proved that EVs could be desirable, and much more than a city centre runabout. In effect, it paved the way for the countless premium electric cars available today, such as the Porsche Taycan and BMW i5.

The closely related, gullwing-doored, seven-seat Model X did the same thing for electric SUVs. It touched down on UK soil in 2016, and within a couple of years, the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes EQC had all arrived to try and steal some of the Tesla’s thunder. Now of course, there seems to be a new electric SUV launched almost every other week.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Importantly, the Model S and Model X are only going off sale in the UK, which isn’t that surprising, because the pair have only been available in left-hand drive here since 2023, when the new, heavily updated versions of cars finally arrived.

At the time of writing, there are 24 new or ex-demo Model Xs available on Tesla’s website, but there are less than 10 factory-fresh Model Ss listed – the majority of which are the tri-motor, 1,006bhp Model S Plaid.

Tesla Model S and Model X refresh coming soon… but not to the UK

While the Model S and Model X are getting axed in the UK, this doesn’t mark the end for the pioneering pair. In fact, it appears that both cars will be getting another round of updates later this year.

Tesla’s vice president of engineering Lars Moravy said on the Ride the Lightning podcast: “I think the upgrade the Model S and X got a couple of years ago was bigger than most people thought, in terms of architecture and structure, and the cars got a lot better too.

“But we'll give them some love later this year,” he revealed, “and make sure they receive some of the stuff we’ve been putting in the Model 3 and Model Y.”

Are you searching for your next EV? Take a look at all the latest new and used electric cars available on the Auto Express marketplace...