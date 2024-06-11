Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

2025 Tesla Model Y Juniper facelift caught testing as full reveal nears

New exterior design and uprated range on the cards for Tesla’s family SUV

By:Alastair Crooks, Richard Ingram
2 Jan 2025
Tesla Model Y (Camouflaged) - front cornering7

With more than 1.2 million units sold, Tesla’s Model Y was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, and now the US firm is looking to give its electric SUV even more appeal in 2025 with a mid-life facelift. 

We’ve seen leaked images of the new Tesla Model Y already, but this marks the first time we’ve clocked the closely guarded updated car testing on the road, suggesting a full unveil is imminent. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Tesla gave its popular Model 3 saloon a much needed facelift in late 2023 to help it compete with a growing batch of newer rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 6, BMW i4 and BYD Seal. The Model 3’s revamp introduced a sleeker, more modern look and a controversial interior refresh that saw the maker swap out the indicator stalks for buttons on the steering wheel.

Tesla Model Y (Camouflaged) - rear cornering7

Whatever you think of this tech, it’s all but certain to make an appearance on the updated Tesla Model Y, dubbed Juniper.

Our spy shots of the new Model Y show it riding on familiar 20-inch ‘Induction’ wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. It’s clear from the tyre size that this is the standard Model Y rather than the hot Performance model, which wears wider rubber at the rear.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The front sports some cleverly styled camouflage designed to mimic the current Model Y’s headlights. Peer beneath this, however, and you’ll notice a new headlight arrangement – possibly a thinner LED light bar inspired by the wild Cybertruck – and a new front bumper, all with the aim of reducing the Model Y’s 0.23 drag coefficient. 

The body, meanwhile, is unchanged until we get to the rear, where we expect to see a restyled bumper and new light design.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A pair of leaked images surfaced last year and gave us a good idea what to expect from Tesla’s BMW iX3 rival. CEO Elon Musk confirmed on social media in 2024 that “no Model Y ‘refresh’ is coming out this year”, although he went on to reiterate that small improvements are made gradually to all of the maker’s models – particularly via over-the-air (OTA) updates: “Tesla continuously improves its cars,” he said. “So even a car that is six months newer will be a little better.”

Tesla Model Y (Camouflaged) - front7

The main point of differentiation between the Model 3 and forthcoming Model Y will be at the rear. One of the leaked pictures showed a shadowy angle of the tailgate, but it revealed that the SUV is set to get a full-width light bar with embedded Tesla lettering, and a small camera hidden within a section of gloss-black trim. The light clusters themselves should closely resemble those on the Model 3, with a sharper LED signature and hidden indicator turn signals.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The overall shape is not expected to change, due to the typical and well documented restrictions placed on designers when facelifting a car. As such, the tall bootlid and steeply-raked rear screen will be carried over, along with the relatively long wheelbase and short overhangs. New aero-optimised alloy wheel designs and a bit more body-coloured trim may feature, however.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We can expect to see a Model 3-inspired front-end design, as shown in our exclusive image. The first-generation Model Y looked much like an early Model 3 that had been stretched skywards, and given the aforementioned limitations of any mid-life update, we don’t expect that to change. Slimmer lights and smoother surfacing should give the car a much needed nip and tuck, freshening the design to see it through the next few years.

Unfortunately, the single leaked interior image also shown on social media doesn’t give much away. But given how likely it is that the Model Y will lift its cabin near-wholesale from the Model 3, there are few secrets left to uncover. That means a carbon copy of the saloon’s minimalist dashboard with a large central screen and no gauge cluster. The vast majority of the car’s functions will be embedded within that main display, while the indicators, as mentioned, will be moved to the steering wheel. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Model Y’s doors will be button-operated, as before, but new seats should feature alongside more extensive, multi-colour ambient lighting. The usual Tesla-style Easter Eggs – like a whoopee cushion and built-in games – will be carried over.

Tesla Model Y watermarked image - front7

Rear-Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Drive and Performance models are expected to be offered, with the latter boasting more than 500bhp. There’s a chance we may see Tesla offer multiple battery sizes, but as the name suggests, the Long Range version is expected to be the car best suited to those wanting to extract maximum mileage from their electric SUV. Currently this tops out at 373 miles in the Long Range RWD, although a new front end could improve this figure.

Elsewhere, Tesla will look to maintain its class-leading charging speeds of up to 250kW, made all the easier by its wide-reaching Supercharger network. This not only offers owners the ability to plug and charge (with no faffing over payment methods), but also gives them access to reduced rates. Tesla’s network is one of the most affordable rapid charging systems in the UK, while some stations are now open to owners of non-Tesla electric cars.

Prices for the Model 3 actually dropped with the facelift’s arrival, which could also be the case for the Model Y. If we do see cheaper pricing, expect to pay from around £42,000 for the new SUV.

What does the competition look like? These are the best electric SUVs to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Tesla Model Y alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Tesla's top-selling SUV
Tesla Model Y alternatives - header image

Tesla Model Y alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Tesla's top-selling SUV

The Tesla Model Y is a superb family SUV with EV power, but what if you fancy something different? We’ve come up with the best new and used alternativ…
Features
18 Dec 2024
Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025
Best mid-size SUVs - header image

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025

Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular in the UK, and these are the very best
Best cars & vans
9 Dec 2024
​Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Header image of the best-selling cars for August 2024

​Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

These are the country’s most popular cars of the year so far, but which is in pole position?
Best cars & vans
6 Dec 2024
Cars with the biggest boots 2025
Cars with the biggest boots - header image

Cars with the biggest boots 2025

These cars are winning the space race
Best cars & vans
3 Dec 2024

Most Popular

Ford Sierra vs MG Montego retro test: they were acceptable in the 80s, but what about now?
Ford Sierra vs MG Montego - header

Ford Sierra vs MG Montego retro test: they were acceptable in the 80s, but what about now?

When Auto Express first hit newsagents’ shelves in 1988, these popular saloons were battling it out in company car parks. Some 36 years later, how wil…
Car group tests
29 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Nissan Qashqai is a new year treat at £212 a month
Nissan Qashqai e-Power N-Design - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Nissan Qashqai is a new year treat at £212 a month

The Nissan Qashqai is a very popular SUV – and it’s fantastic value for money as our Deal of the Day for 30 December goes to show
News
30 Dec 2024
Are electric HGVs the future? MAN eTGX truck put to the test
MAN eTGX truck test: Dan Lester and Chris Rosamond

Are electric HGVs the future? MAN eTGX truck put to the test

Articulated lorries aren’t immune from the switch to electric power, as we find out when we drive MAN’s eTGX truck
Features
27 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content