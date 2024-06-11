2025 Tesla Model Y Juniper facelift caught testing as full reveal nears

With more than 1.2 million units sold, Tesla’s Model Y was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, and now the US firm is looking to give its electric SUV even more appeal in 2025 with a mid-life facelift.

We’ve seen leaked images of the new Tesla Model Y already, but this marks the first time we’ve clocked the closely guarded updated car testing on the road, suggesting a full unveil is imminent.

Tesla gave its popular Model 3 saloon a much needed facelift in late 2023 to help it compete with a growing batch of newer rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 6, BMW i4 and BYD Seal. The Model 3’s revamp introduced a sleeker, more modern look and a controversial interior refresh that saw the maker swap out the indicator stalks for buttons on the steering wheel.

Whatever you think of this tech, it’s all but certain to make an appearance on the updated Tesla Model Y, dubbed Juniper.

Our spy shots of the new Model Y show it riding on familiar 20-inch ‘Induction’ wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. It’s clear from the tyre size that this is the standard Model Y rather than the hot Performance model, which wears wider rubber at the rear.