New Tesla Model Y to get updated Model 3-inspired look when it arrives in 2025
The Tesla Model Y 'Juniper' facelift is on the way in 2025, and our exclusive images show how the electric SUV could look
Last year, Tesla gave its popular Model 3 saloon a much-needed facelift, which not only introduced a sleeker, more modern look, but also a controversial interior refresh that saw the maker swap out the indicator stalks for buttons on the steering wheel.
Whatever you think of this tech, it’s all but certain to make an appearance on the updated Tesla Model Y. The new car is dubbed project ‘Juniper’ and our exclusive images show how it will look when it lands in 2025.
We’ve largely based these pictures around a pair of leaked images, which surfaced online a couple of months ago. While not particularly descriptive, they gave us our first glimpse of the new car and confirmed its reveal was incoming. Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on social media at the time that “no Model Y ‘refresh’ is coming out this year”, however.
That said, Musk went on to reiterate that small improvements are made gradually to all of the maker’s models – particularly via over-the-air (OTA) updates: “Tesla continuously improves its cars,” he said. “So even a car that is six months newer will be a little better.”
The main point of differentiation between the Model 3 and forthcoming Model Y will be at the rear. A leaked picture showed a shadowy angle of the tailgate, but it revealed that the SUV is set to get a full-width light bar with embedded Tesla lettering, and a small camera hidden within a section of gloss-black trim. The light clusters themselves should closely resemble those on the Model 3, with a sharper LED signature and hidden indicator turn signals.
The overall shape is not expected to change, due to the typical and well documented restrictions placed on designers when facelifting a car. As such, the tall bootlid and steeply-raked rear screen will be carried over, along with the relatively long wheelbase and short overhangs. New aero-optimised alloy wheel designs and a bit more body-coloured trim may feature, however.
We can almost guarantee a Model 3-inspired front-end design, as shown in our exclusive image. The first-generation Model Y looked much like an early Model 3 that had been stretched skywards, and given the aforementioned limitations of any mid-life update, we don’t expect that to change. Slimmer lights and smoother surfacing should give the car a much needed nip and tuck, freshening the design to see it through the next few years.
Unfortunately, the single leaked interior image also shown on social media doesn’t give much away. But given how likely it is that the Model Y will lift its cabin near-wholesale from the Model 3, there are few secrets left to uncover. That means a carbon copy of the saloon’s minimalist dashboard with a large central screen and no gauge cluster. The vast majority of the car’s functions will be embedded within that main display, while the indicators, as mentioned, will be moved to the steering wheel.
The Model Y’s doors will be button-operated, as before, but new seats should feature alongside more extensive, multi-colour ambient lighting. The usual Tesla-style Easter Eggs – like a whoopee cushion and built-in games – will be carried over.
Rear-Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Drive and Performance models are expected to be offered, with the latter boasting more than 500bhp. There’s a chance we may see Tesla offer multiple battery sizes, but as the name suggests, the Long Range version is expected to be the car best suited to those wanting to extract maximum mileage from their electric SUV – a range of around 350 miles for the bigger, bulkier Model Y is likely.
Elsewhere, Tesla will look to maintain its class-leading charging speeds of up to 250kW, made all the easier by its wide-reaching Supercharger network. This not only offers owners the ability to plug and charge (with no faffing over payment methods), but also gives them access to reduced rates. Tesla’s network is one of the most affordable rapid charging systems in the UK, while some stations are now open to owners of non-Tesla electric cars.
Previously it had been speculated that the Model Y ‘Juniper’ might appear this year, but it seems that any significant updates will now have to wait until 2025 at the earliest.
Prices for the Model 3 actually dropped with the facelift’s arrival, which could also be the case for the Model Y. If we do see cheaper pricing, expect to pay from around £42,000 for the new SUV.
