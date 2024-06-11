New Tesla Model Y to get updated Model 3-inspired look when it arrives in 2025

Last year, Tesla gave its popular Model 3 saloon a much-needed facelift, which not only introduced a sleeker, more modern look, but also a controversial interior refresh that saw the maker swap out the indicator stalks for buttons on the steering wheel.

Whatever you think of this tech, it’s all but certain to make an appearance on the updated Tesla Model Y. The new car is dubbed project ‘Juniper’ and our exclusive images show how it will look when it lands in 2025.

We’ve largely based these pictures around a pair of leaked images, which surfaced online a couple of months ago. While not particularly descriptive, they gave us our first glimpse of the new car and confirmed its reveal was incoming. Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on social media at the time that “no Model Y ‘refresh’ is coming out this year”, however.

That said, Musk went on to reiterate that small improvements are made gradually to all of the maker’s models – particularly via over-the-air (OTA) updates: “Tesla continuously improves its cars,” he said. “So even a car that is six months newer will be a little better.”

The main point of differentiation between the Model 3 and forthcoming Model Y will be at the rear. A leaked picture showed a shadowy angle of the tailgate, but it revealed that the SUV is set to get a full-width light bar with embedded Tesla lettering, and a small camera hidden within a section of gloss-black trim. The light clusters themselves should closely resemble those on the Model 3, with a sharper LED signature and hidden indicator turn signals.