Toyota teases rakish new electric SUV ahead of March reveal

Toyota will tear the covers off a new rakish electric SUV on 11 March, and from the looks of it, it’s based on the ‘bZ Compact SUV concept’ we saw a couple of years ago.

The bZ4X family SUV has been Toyota’s only electric offering since it was launched in 2022. However, it seems the brand is finally starting to get serious about EVs, because late last year it unveiled the chunky new Urban Cruiser. The company has also promised it will have six pure-electric models in its European line-up by 2026.

The shadowy teaser video Toyota has released of its next EV doesn’t give much away, but we can see the sleek, coupé-inspired silhouette of the bZ Compact SUV concept, as well as its sloped roofline, short overhangs and relatively long bonnet, have been carried over largely unchanged.

Some of the finer styling details include a full-width rear light bar with a segmented tail-light signature, small bootlid spoiler and angular headlight design that’s very similar to lamps on the latest Toyota C-HR. Oddly, it looks like the new model will feature ordinary door handles, rather than the fancier, more aerodynamic pop-out ones found on the C-HR and the original concept.