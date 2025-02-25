Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Toyota teases rakish new electric SUV ahead of March reveal

Toyota will unveil its third all-electric SUV on 11 March, promising “stylish coupé design” combined with a “spacious comfortable and versatile interior”

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Feb 2025
Teaser image of Toyota&#039;s upcoming electric SUV - side 6

Toyota will tear the covers off a new rakish electric SUV on 11 March, and from the looks of it, it’s based on the ‘bZ Compact SUV concept’ we saw a couple of years ago.

The bZ4X family SUV has been Toyota’s only electric offering since it was launched in 2022. However, it seems the brand is finally starting to get serious about EVs, because late last year it unveiled the chunky new Urban Cruiser. The company has also promised it will have six pure-electric models in its European line-up by 2026.

The shadowy teaser video Toyota has released of its next EV doesn’t give much away, but we can see the sleek, coupé-inspired silhouette of the bZ Compact SUV concept, as well as its sloped roofline, short overhangs and relatively long bonnet, have been carried over largely unchanged. 

Some of the finer styling details include a full-width rear light bar with a segmented tail-light signature, small bootlid spoiler and angular headlight design that’s very similar to lamps on the latest Toyota C-HR. Oddly, it looks like the new model will feature ordinary door handles, rather than the fancier, more aerodynamic pop-out ones found on the C-HR and the original concept.

Despite the coupé-esque profile, Toyota is still promising its as-yet-unnamed electric crossover will deliver “surprising space, comfort and versatility”. Meanwhile, the interior design is likely to follow the latest C-HR, which offers a more driver-focused layout and large central touchscreen.

Teaser image of Toyota&#039;s upcoming electric SUV - rear 6

Dimensions and potential rivals

If the road-going model is the same size as the bZ Compact SUV concept too, the new model will measure 4,538mm long and 1,560mm tall. That would allow it to slot neatly in between Toyota’s other two EVs: the 4.28-metre long Urban Cruiser and the 4.69-metre long bZ4X.

In terms of similarly sized rivals, there’s the new Skoda Elroq, Ford Explorer and MINI Countryman, although all of these are a lot boxier compared twith the Toyota. The Volvo EC40 and Smart #3 on the other hand, both have much more swooping rooflines, and are also among the potential competitors.

There are lots of unanswered questions at this stage, though, starting with the car’s name. It seems likely the new model will simply be called the bZ3X to indicate its size compared with the existing bZ4X. However, following the revival of the Urban Cruiser name for entry-level EV, the brand could be adopting a new naming strategy.

Technical details are also thin on the ground at the moment, although we can assume the bZ3X, or whatever it’s officially called, will sit on the same e-TNGA platform as the bZ4X. It allows for single, rear-drive and dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrains, plus 150kW rapid charging speeds. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

