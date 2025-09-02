Toyota is the latest brand to qualify for the Electric Car Grant (ECG), with the it bZ4X family SUV benefitting from a £3,750 discount – but not without some help from the brand itself.

Announced as part of seven new models qualifying for the Government’s EV scheme, the Toyota bZ4X – along with the Japanese marque’s Proace City Verso – now receive a £1,500 discount because both are eligible for Band 2 of the ECG.

However, while the price of the Proace City Verso has now dropped from £31,995 to £30,495, the £36,995 bZ4X now costs just £33,245, representing a much larger £3,750 saving – identical to that of the top-level ECG discount.

This is because the bZ4X is currently subject to Toyota’s ongoing ‘Electrified Saving’ promotion, which adds an additional £2,250 deduction on top of the ECG. Before the bZ4X qualified for the ECG, Toyota covered the difference, although it won’t do that now the SUV is officially on the list of eligible vehicles.

You’ll have to be quick, though, because this offer is only until the end of September. After this the bZ4X – which is only available with the grant in entry-level Pure guise – will cost from £35,495 with the £1,500 Government discount included. This is priced directly in-line with SUV rivals such as the Renault Scenic and Vauxhall Granland, which are both available – along with the Toyota – on Auto Express’s Buy a Car service.

The Proace City Verso, on the other hand, can be had in either of its two trim levels – Icon or Design – because both come in below the £42,000 maximum price after options and share the same 50kWh powertrain. This provides a maximum zero-emissions range of 213 miles.

Alongside the two Toyotas, the Citroen eSpaceTourer, Peugeot E-Traveller and Vauxhall Combo Life Electric also qualify for the £1,500 discount. The same goes for the Skoda Elroq and Enyaq SUVs, although the latter is a peculiar case because it qualifies for the grant despite costing more than £37,000 – a loophole it can take advantage of because it shares parts with the cheaper Elroq.

