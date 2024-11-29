Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Toyota Yaris receives a fresh round of updates for 2025

Cosmetic upgrades in store for Toyota’s big-selling supermini

By:Alastair Crooks
29 Nov 2024
2025 Toyota Yaris GR Sport

We’ve just caught the new Aygo X testing for the first time ahead of an expected launch next year, but it’s not the only small Toyota in line for an update – the Yaris is gaining some new tweaks, too. 

While the current-generation model remains the Japanese brand’s best-selling car here in the UK, it arrived in 2020, and with the Hyundai i20, Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208 all receiving updates since, the changes can’t come soon enough for the Toyota supermini.

Chief among them are some new options for the range-topping GR Sport trim, with a fresh Storm Grey paintjob leading the way. It’s offered in monotone or bi-tone finishes with a contrasting black roof. A new design of 18-inch matt-finish alloy wheels also debuts, while inside you’ll find plenty of GR Sport branding on the headrests and steering wheel, along with gunmetal grey accents combined with red stitching.  

For the rest of the Yaris line-up, there’s a new Forest Green paint finish, which again is available as a base colour or part of the bi-tone combination. 

However, the engine line-up remains unchanged. Utilising what Toyota calls a ‘dual-hybrid’, there’s a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with electrical assistance in 114bhp or 129bhp guise. Power goes to the front wheels through a CVT gearbox, which is the only transmission option available for the hybrid Yaris. 

The Yaris received a larger 10.5-inch screen for its higher-spec trim levels earlier this year and this is retained for the 2025 model, working in conjunction with the latest generation of the firm’s Safety Sense driver- assistance systems. 

Currently, £22,640 gets you into the most basic Yaris, the Icon. At the top of the range the GR Sport is priced at £29,115 with the Design, Excel and Premiere Edition models sitting between them. Given how limited the revisions for the 2025 Yaris are, we suspect any changes to the pricing will be minor. 

Production of the latest Yaris will begin from February 2025, with UK specifications still to be confirmed.

Now read our list of the best hybrid cars to buy...

