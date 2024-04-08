New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals

Vauxhall has delved into its archives and dug out the Vauxhall Frontera badge for its latest SUV. The new model will be joining the range as a value-driven option underneath the existing Mokka and Grandland models later in 2024. The new Vauxhall Frontera will be sold in both petrol and fully-electric forms right from the off, replacing the ageing Vauxhall Crossland with a slightly larger body and more rugged style in the process. Advertisement - Article continues below The new Vauxhall Frontera sources its underpinnings from the Stellantis ‘Smart Car’ platform that’s already in use under the forthcoming Citroen e-C3. In fact, look closely and you’ll notice a selection of shared design cues between the two cars, with the Frontera featuring a similarly upright stance – albeit with a slightly longer body similar to what we might see on the next-generation Citroen C3 Aircross SUV when that arrives. The Smart Car platform has been designed to cut costs, thanks to its ties to Stellantis Group models made for developing markets. Yet like Citroen, Vauxhall is hoping to capitalise on these more humble underpinnings to keep the Frontera purchase price low for consumers in Europe and the UK. We’re told that these low prices will be achieved through various means, including more efficient production methods, but the platform remains flexible enough to allow Vauxhall to integrate a range of powertrains in the Frontera. Both a three-cylinder internal combustion engine - with or without a 48-volt mild-hybrid system - and a pure-electric powertrain will be offered from the word go. Not only will this result in a headline-grabbing entry-price for the petrol model, but also make the new Vauxhall Frontera Electric, as it’ll be called, one of the most affordable EVs on the market. Advertisement - Article continues below

Specific technical specifications for the Frontera are still yet to be confirmed, but working from what we know about the new Citroen e-C3, we’re expecting the use of a compact 44kWh LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) battery pack running a single front-mounted motor. Peak DC charging speeds for the Citroen are rated at 100kW, a figure we expect to be matched by the Frontera. There’s no official range figure yet, around 200-250 miles seems a sensible estimate. 8 The petrol model is likely to make use of the brand’s well-proven 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Despite the Frontera’s boxy SUV looks, we don’t expect an all-wheel drive option to be in the pipeline. It’s also unlikely that Vauxhall will offer any larger petrol or diesel engine options, instead focusing on keeping costs, and therefore the purchase price, as low as possible. What we can tell you right now is that the new Vauxhall Frontera will be more practical than the outgoing Vauxhall Crossland, with an impressive 460 litres of boot space, and up to 1,600 litres with the second row of seats folded down. There’s no word yet of a potential seven-seat option, though it’s thought Citroen will offer this in the next-generation C3 Aircross so it could be a possibility. Advertisement - Article continues below

Up front, the Frontera’s cabin falls in line with Vauxhall’s other models, featuring a dual-screen layout inspired by the car’s ‘Vizor’ front end design. The 10-inch units sit atop a clean dashboard design that retains some physical controls for the heating and ventilation system. There’s plenty of storage for small items ahead of the small gear shifter, including a place for wireless phone charging. Despite the close connection to other Stelliantis models, Vauxhall’s design team has done a great job giving the new Frontera a distinct exterior design full of details derived from its other models. This includes the aforementioned ‘Vizor’ light and grille arrangement, with a new split tail-light design giving some further critical distinction between it and its French counterparts. Of course, the leading aspect of this new Frontera is value, and on that front we’re still waiting for Vauxhall to confirm prices and specifications. But with the current Mokka priced from just under £24,000, we suspect the petrol Vauxhall Frontera models could kick off at around £20,000, with the all-electric model probably costing a few grand more. Vauxhall Frontera rivals Dacia Duster Recently revised and packing more style and sophistication than ever, the Dacia Duster is the car to beat in the competitive affordable SUV space. It goes on sale soon and will be available with petrol and hybrid powertrains. Advertisement - Article continues below

