Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Vauxhall Astra Hybrid available as family hatch and Sport Tourer estate

48V hybrid technology offers improved fuel economy and CO2 emissions compared to pure-petrol Astras, with prices starting from £30,025

by: Ellis Hyde
21 Feb 2024
New Vauxhall Astra Hybrid - front6

The eighth-generation Vauxhall Astra is already available with pure-petrol, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains – and as either a hatchback or estate car – but there’s even more choice now thanks to the introduction of a new mild-hybrid version.

The new Astra Hybrid bridges the gap between the base pure-petrol engines and plug-in hybrid models, and uses the same mild-hybrid setup recently added to the Grandland SUV and Corsa supermini.

It consists of a new turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which alone produces 134bhp and 230Nm of torque, and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor that provides an extra 28bhp and 55Nm of torque.

The e-motor is powered by a small 0.89kWh lithium-ion battery, which allows the Astra Hybrid to cover short distances on electric power, like when manoeuvring in a car park or creeping along in city traffic. It also assists the petrol engine when accelerating, and shaves a few tenths of a second off the pure-petrol Astra’s 0-62mph time.

New Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid - rear6

The other benefits are improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions compared to the pure-petrol models. Vauxhall says the Astra Hybrid can return up to 60.1mpg and emits as little as 106g/km of CO2, while automatic petrol models manage 50.4mpg and 125g/km at best.

You needn’t worry about charging the Astra Hybrid’s battery, as that’s all done when you slow down, with the e-motor acting as a generator to top-up the battery and the regenerative braking system also recuperating energy.

The Vauxhall Astra Hybrid is available to order now in either hatchback and Sport Tourer estate forms and in Design, GS or Ultimate trim. Prices start from £30,025 – less than £1,000 more than the equivalent automatic petrol model. 

Standard kit on every model includes LED headlights, a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, plus driving assistance systems like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Higher-spec models get sportier styling, larger alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, 360-degree parking camera and Vauxhall’s IntelliLux adaptive LED Pixel headlights.

Click here for our list of the best hatchbacks...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

Vauxhall Astra review
Vauxhall Astra UK - front
In-depth reviews

Vauxhall Astra review

Stylish looks, impressive technology, and a wide variety of engines make the Vauxhall Astra a convincingly good family hatchback
20 Feb 2024
Vauxhall Astra GSe PHEV long-term test: a troublesome start to life on our fleet
Vauxhall Astra GSE PHEV long termer - first report header
Long-term tests

Vauxhall Astra GSe PHEV long-term test: a troublesome start to life on our fleet

First report: British brand’s new plug-in hybrid hatch joins our fleet
15 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra is a stylish family hatch for just £238 per month
Vauxhall Astra UK - full front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra is a stylish family hatch for just £238 per month

It looks better than ever, features a smart cabin and the price is right so the Vauxhall Astra is our Car Deal of the Day for 2 February
2 Feb 2024
Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2024
Best hatchbacks - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2024

We’ve selected our top ten best family hatchbacks so you don’t have to
2 Feb 2024

Most Popular

“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”
Opinion - Ford Explorer
Opinion

“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”

With EV market share shrinking, Mike Rutherford thinks there might be delays to the proposed 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars
19 Feb 2024
Government in major U-turn on pick-up truck tax changes
Ford Ranger - side
News

Government in major U-turn on pick-up truck tax changes

HMRC scraps its plan to axe the benefit-in-kind ‘loophole’ for pick-ups, a week after announcing it
19 Feb 2024
New Dacia C-Neo hatchback has the Volkswagen Golf in its crosshairs
Dacia C-Neo exclusive image - front
News

New Dacia C-Neo hatchback has the Volkswagen Golf in its crosshairs

The Dacia C-Neo is set to trump many hatchback rivals when it comes to space, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
16 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content