Volkswagen Golf targets top of class with 2024 facelift as new teaser image arrives

The eighth-generation VW Golf launched in 2019 and received mixed feedback thanks to bold new styling and frustrating interior technology. An updated version of the current Golf will arrive in 2024 and we expect that Volkswagen has gone back to the drawing board to help its iconic hatchback return to form.

This new image of the front of the revised Golf, taken from a social media post from Volkswagen, confirms the design we’ve spotted on prototypes. This model appears to be the Golf Estate, judging by the roof rails. The LED headlight signature incorporates a new geometric shape and on this model there’s a light-up badge, although don’t expect that feature to arrive on UK models.

Previous spy images have given us a good look at the revised design of the new Golf. The front end has received subtle, but quite far-reaching updates with new headlights and a new lower grille design. As we’ve seen on test cars before, the wide-set mouth of the current Golf looks to be narrowed, tapering at its ends to mimic the look of VW’s updated ID.3.

There are fewer changes visible at the rear, but the model we caught testing has a slightly redesigned lower bumper insert, and underneath this prototype’s clever transparent masks we’ll see the rear lighting get the new signature that we’ve found in patent application form.

Volkswagen’s hoping the changes that customers will appreciate most will reside inside the cabin. The Golf 8 introduced a streamlined new interior design philosophy for Volkswagen, removing nearly all the physical controls and placing them into one of two digital interfaces sat atop the dashboard. Unfortunately, glitchy software, slow response times and complicated menu structures made the Golf 8’s functions significantly more difficult to navigate whilst driving.