Volkswagen T-Cross gets same disappointing safety score as budget Chinese EV

The T-Cross could only manage three stars given the “marginal” reaction from its autonomous emergency braking system

By:Tom Jervis
16 Oct 2025
Volkswagen T-Cross - front cornering

Volkswagen will likely be disappointed after the T-Cross received the same three-star rating as a cut-price Chinese electric hatchback after once again undergoing Euro NCAP’s notoriously rigorous safety tests.

The T-Cross was originally tested by Euro NCAP back in 2019 where it was awarded the full five stars by the safety experts. However, under the now-stricter 2025 tests, the baby Volkswagen SUV could only muster a meagre three-star score, mostly due to its notably disappointing 57 per cent rating in the Safety Assist portion of the test.

According to Euro NCAP’s test sheet, the T-Cross showed “marginal” performance in terms of its autonomous emergency braking system, particularly when approaching another car head-on, turning into a junction where there’s a stationary car, and approaching a car crossing a junction.

Keeping the T-Cross away from a totally rock-bottom score were decent ratings for both adult and child passenger protection. Simultaneously scoring three stars, however, was the Dongfeng Box – a budget small hatchback from China. The Box scored better than the Volkswagen in the Safety Assist section of the test, but didn’t offer quite such solid passenger protection. 

In fact, Euro NCAP said that the DongFeng “does not match the safety performance of other small EVs” it’s tested and added: “It was a concern that the [Box’s] spot welds were compromised during our tests and could be further compromised in higher-speed accidents. Such a failure must be addressed to match competitor vehicles in what’s a fast-growing part of the EV market.”

The T-Cross wasn’t the only VW to undergo safety testing; the Golf and ID.4 were both reassessed and awarded the full five stars, alongside the Cupra Born and Skoda Octavia. Also getting full marks were the new BMW X3, Audi Q3, Mazda 6e and MG MGS6. The new DS No8 could only bring home four stars, though, because the rear seats do not feature occupant detection and the driver-monitoring system could not notice distraction.

However, it’s worth pointing out that Euro NCAP tests shouldn’t be taken as the be-all-and-end all; a car scoring three stars, for example, isn’t inherently unsafe. That said, the MG3 was recently declared unsafe by Euro NCAP following the failure of a seat latch during a crash test, which highlights that it’s always important to at least bear in mind a car’s performance in safety tests when you’re drawing up a shortlist.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

