New MGS6 EV offers plenty of space and tech for under £40k
Space, safety and aggressive pricing mark out MG’s new family-sized electric SUV
After being unexpectedly revealed while proving its worth during Euro NCAP safety testing, the family-focused MGS6 EV has now been officially unveiled in full.
This spacious all-electric newcomer has been designed to move families and their stuff with ease, while offering lots of standard equipment at a reasonable price. How much? MG has announced that the entry-level SE Long Range variant will cost from just under £38,000, with the line-up topping out at just under £44,000 for the top-spec dual-motor Trophy.
All MGS6 EVs feature a large, family-friendly body, five seats and plenty of cargo space. It might attempt to look like an SUV, but its overall proportions, with large windows and a short bonnet, make this more like a modern people carrier.
This should yield big benefits for those needing lots of cabin space, with a generous second row and space for three. The boot is also large for the class, with MG quoting 674 litres of capacity with the second row seats in place, growing to 1,910 when folded flat. There’s also a bonus 124-litre space under the bonnet.
The cabin itself is brand new, and features a dual-screen set-up. All models include a 10.25-inch driver’s display, with a 12.8-inch touchscreen mounted above the centre console. This houses all the usual elements, such as embedded sat-nav and the car’s main controls, but MG has listened to customer feedback and still offers a row of physical controls for functions such as adjusting the volume and fan-speed. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also standard, as is a wireless phone charger mounted on the centre console.
All models are well equipped, but upgrade to the Trophy model and you’ll find high-end kit such as a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, 11-speaker stereo and 20-inch wheels.
On the outside, MG’s latest design language continues to evolve, with this relatively upright model taking inspiration from the Cyberster for some exterior elements. These include an aggressive lower bumper on the front end, here matched to a split headlight design with thin upper units housing the daytime running lights and indicators, and main headlamps housed below. At the rear is a slim light bar and yet more Cyberster-inspired design trinkets at the base of the bumper.
Under the skin, the MGS6 is based on the same MSP platform as the MG4, which is a bespoke EV architecture that integrates a 77kWh MNC battery under the cabin floor. All variants share this same battery pack, which then powers either a single-motor or dual-motor powertrain. The entry-level SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range share a single, rear-mounted e-motor that’s capable of producing up to 241bhp. It’ll hit 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds and tops out at 124mph.
The pair have a WLTP range figure of 329 miles on the combined cycle, which is on par with other mainstream mid-size EV SUVs such as the new Citroen e-C5 Aircross, and greater than entry-level versions of the Skoda Enyaq or VW ID.4.
The Trophy Dual Motor tops the range, raising power to 356bhp and cutting the 0-62mph time to just over five seconds. At just under £44,000, this represents a lot of performance for the money, as you’ll need to graduate to cars such as the VW ID.4 GTX and Skoda Enyaq vRS to match this level of performance. However, the extra power comes with a compromised range, which is rated at 301 miles.
Charging is underwhelming, though, with a peak 144kW DC rate. This means the 10-80 per cent rapid charge takes a yawning 38 minutes, which is well behind the class average.
A positive for MG is that its latest model has received a full five-star Euro NCAP rating, as well as strong scores for adult and child-occupant protection. The S6 EV scored 92 per cent and 85 per cent respectively in the two categories, as well as 84 per cent for vulnerable road users and 78 per cent in the safety assist test.
When considered against potential rivals, the MG does usefully undercut spacious mainstream cars such as the Skoda Enyaq, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Peugeot E-5008, but Citroen’s e-C5 Aircross and Vauxhall Grandland do a good job of keeping the Chinese contender honest.
With a little help from the Government’s Electric Car Grant, the Citroen actually undercuts the MG by around £4,000, and comes with a long-range battery good for over 400 miles of range (on paper at least). With European makers adopting such aggressive pricing strategies, it is no longer a foregone conclusion that a Chinese car will be the cheapest in the class – so this MG is going to have to sell itself on merit, not just value.
