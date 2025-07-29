After being unexpectedly revealed while proving its worth during Euro NCAP safety testing, the family-focused MGS6 EV has now been officially unveiled in full.

This spacious all-electric newcomer has been designed to move families and their stuff with ease, while offering lots of standard equipment at a reasonable price. How much? MG has announced that the entry-level SE Long Range variant will cost from just under £38,000, with the line-up topping out at just under £44,000 for the top-spec dual-motor Trophy.

All MGS6 EVs feature a large, family-friendly body, five seats and plenty of cargo space. It might attempt to look like an SUV, but its overall proportions, with large windows and a short bonnet, make this more like a modern people carrier.

This should yield big benefits for those needing lots of cabin space, with a generous second row and space for three. The boot is also large for the class, with MG quoting 674 litres of capacity with the second row seats in place, growing to 1,910 when folded flat. There’s also a bonus 124-litre space under the bonnet.

The cabin itself is brand new, and features a dual-screen set-up. All models include a 10.25-inch driver’s display, with a 12.8-inch touchscreen mounted above the centre console. This houses all the usual elements, such as embedded sat-nav and the car’s main controls, but MG has listened to customer feedback and still offers a row of physical controls for functions such as adjusting the volume and fan-speed. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also standard, as is a wireless phone charger mounted on the centre console.

All models are well equipped, but upgrade to the Trophy model and you’ll find high-end kit such as a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, 11-speaker stereo and 20-inch wheels.