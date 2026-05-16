Verdict

It’s still very early days with the Volkswagen Tiguan, but my initial impressions are mostly positive. It looks and feels like a premium product, while there’s more space and practicality than our three-person family really needs. It’s an easy car to drive, too, which bodes well for our time together in the coming months.

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Mileage: 589 miles

589 miles Efficiency: 37.9mpg

I’ve never been one to follow fashion, but even by my standards, taking delivery of a brand-new car without a plug in 2026 seems deliberately perverse. As you can see from our recent 16-car PHEV megatest, plug-in hybrids are rocketing in popularity, while electric car sales are at record levels.

To further befuddle my ageing brain, my last fleet car was a pure-electric Volvo EX30, so when this Volkswagen Tiguan arrived I was a little bemused at the prospect of reacquainting myself with filling stations rather than topping up on my driveway.

The Tiguan will be my family’s transport for the next six months. But although what is in effect a pure-petrol car feels very old-school in 2026, there is plenty of tech on board.

Not only is my car a mild hybrid, it also has Active Cylinder Technology Management, which shuts down two of the engine’s four cylinders when there’s low load on the engine, boosting fuel economy. To be honest, though, I only know that because it said so on the spec sheet that came with the car – the system is utterly imperceptible in everyday driving.