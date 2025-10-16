The Volkswagen Touareg is nearing retirement with production of the flagship SUV is set to come to an end in early 2027, so the brand is marking the occasion with two special Final Edition models.

There’s the regular Touareg Final Edition, which is available to order now for £72,535, and the potent Touareg R Final Edition that costs from £81,455. Unique design elements include laser-etched Final Edition badging on the rear window surrounds, debossed badging on the gear selector and illuminated logos on the dashboard.

The Touareg Final Edition costs nearly £2,000 less than the outgoing Black Edition, but Volkswagen says it comes with £2,500 worth of additional features like Varenna leather seats, a power folding tow bar, trailer-assist and, curiously, a larger 90-litre fuel tank to supply the 281bhp 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine.

That’s also on top of the Black Edition’s standard kit list, which includes a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, 21-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and Volkswagen’s ‘Park Assist Pro’ system.

It also comes with ‘4Motion’ all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, as does the Touareg R Final Edition. However, the hotter version swaps diesel for a 456bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain, good for 0-62mph in close to five seconds.