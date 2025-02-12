Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

More new Volvo Cross Country electric off-roaders are on the way

An electric Cross Country estate still hangs in the balance though

By:Alastair Crooks
12 Feb 2025
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front cornering

Cross Country is a name that’s adorned plenty of Volvos in the past 25 years, and after the firm recently brought it back on the new all-electric EX30 Cross Country, it has hinted to Auto Express that more Cross Country EVs are on the way. 

Speaking to us at the reveal of the EX30 Cross Country, Joakim Hermansson, the product lead for the EX30, said: “Cross Country isn’t going anywhere”. Backing this up, Volvo’s CEO, Jim Rowan, also said: “We know that more and more people are seeking ways to get closer to nature. This is why with our new Cross Country Experience, we aim to create an entire ecosystem around those models.”

The EX30 Cross Country is the first SUV and the first all-electric car to wear the Cross Country name, and Volvo says it is a “new take on the Volvo Cross Country legacy”. We expect it’ll be joined by similar models in the future and the most obvious candidate for the Cross Country treatment next would be the new EX60, which is set to be revealed later this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The name has also been on saloons in the past, so an ES90 Cross Country based on the upcoming ES90 electric saloon is a possibility. However, despite a strong history of making estates, Volvo is still weighing up if it wants to enter this segment with an all-electric model, so an EV Cross Country estate is still very much in the balance. 

The kind of tweaks we expect to arrive on future Cross Country models will be similar to those on the EX30 Cross Country: a raised ride height, chunky wheelarches, new front and rear bumper trim and the option of off-road tyres. Volvo chose the four-wheel-drive Twin-Motor powertrain for the EX30 Cross Country rather than the rear-wheel-drive set-up, and you can be sure future Cross Country models will feature all-wheel drive as standard, too.

Now take a look at of the best electric SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Renault and Volvo launch ‘revolutionary’ Flexis electric vans, arriving in 2026
Renault and Volvo launch ‘revolutionary’ Flexis electric vans - header

Renault and Volvo launch ‘revolutionary’ Flexis electric vans, arriving in 2026

The companies are working together to create a family of electric vans based on an EV-dedicated skateboard platform
News
29 Jan 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
1 Jan 2025
Volvo still undecided on future electric estate
Volvo electric estate - exclusive image

Volvo still undecided on future electric estate

Despite plenty of other premium brands branching out into the segment, Volvo remains unsure
News
16 Dec 2024
Best cars with games tested: the current state of the in-car gaming art
Auto Express editor Paul Barker playing video games in a Tesla

Best cars with games tested: the current state of the in-car gaming art

In-car entertainment has come a long way in recent years...
Features
4 Dec 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: handsome, sporty Mazda CX-5 dips under £250 per month
Mazda CX-5

Car Deal of the Day: handsome, sporty Mazda CX-5 dips under £250 per month

The Mazda CX-5 is fun to drive, features a driver-focused, premium interior and is our Deal of the Day for 9 February
News
9 Feb 2025
BMW X3 vs Lexus NX: which premium mid-size SUV takes top honours?
BMW X3 and Lexus NX - front tracking

BMW X3 vs Lexus NX: which premium mid-size SUV takes top honours?

BMW’s much-lauded new X3 is one of the best luxury compact SUVs on the market – but is it good enough to topple the cheaper hybrid-powered Lexus NX 35…
Car group tests
8 Feb 2025
New Kia EV2 baby electric car due in late-2025 with a low, low price
Kia EV2 - spyshot front

New Kia EV2 baby electric car due in late-2025 with a low, low price

Kia’s EV electric car range will grow again with the arrival of the EV2
News
10 Feb 2025

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content