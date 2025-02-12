More new Volvo Cross Country electric off-roaders are on the way

Cross Country is a name that’s adorned plenty of Volvos in the past 25 years, and after the firm recently brought it back on the new all-electric EX30 Cross Country, it has hinted to Auto Express that more Cross Country EVs are on the way.

Speaking to us at the reveal of the EX30 Cross Country, Joakim Hermansson, the product lead for the EX30, said: “Cross Country isn’t going anywhere”. Backing this up, Volvo’s CEO, Jim Rowan, also said: “We know that more and more people are seeking ways to get closer to nature. This is why with our new Cross Country Experience, we aim to create an entire ecosystem around those models.”

The EX30 Cross Country is the first SUV and the first all-electric car to wear the Cross Country name, and Volvo says it is a “new take on the Volvo Cross Country legacy”. We expect it’ll be joined by similar models in the future and the most obvious candidate for the Cross Country treatment next would be the new EX60, which is set to be revealed later this year.

The name has also been on saloons in the past, so an ES90 Cross Country based on the upcoming ES90 electric saloon is a possibility. However, despite a strong history of making estates, Volvo is still weighing up if it wants to enter this segment with an all-electric model, so an EV Cross Country estate is still very much in the balance.

The kind of tweaks we expect to arrive on future Cross Country models will be similar to those on the EX30 Cross Country: a raised ride height, chunky wheelarches, new front and rear bumper trim and the option of off-road tyres. Volvo chose the four-wheel-drive Twin-Motor powertrain for the EX30 Cross Country rather than the rear-wheel-drive set-up, and you can be sure future Cross Country models will feature all-wheel drive as standard, too.

