New 2025 Volvo XC60 adds another layer of class and a bigger, faster touchscreen
The facelifted version of Volvo’s best-selling mid-size SUV should be available to order soon
The second-generation Volvo XC60 has been the Swedish brand’s best-selling model ever since it was introduced in 2017, and the mid-size SUV is sure to retain that title thanks to a new more sophisticated look, bigger touchscreen and much slicker tech.
The seven-seater XC90 received a similar set of upgrades last year, including a new grille design with diagonal slats, and the iconic Volvo iron mark badge sitting pride of place in the centre. There are new alloy wheel designs too, the tail-lights now have a darker tint and buyers have some new paint colours to choose from: Forest Lake, Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red.
Inside, the XC60 now features a 11.2-inch, free-standing central touchscreen which is not only larger than the old unit, but is sharper, and is powered by a next-generation Snapdragon processor that makes it twice as fast. It can generate graphics 10 times faster than the outgoing setup, says Volvo.
The XC60 also benefits from a new user interface designed to require fewer taps before you get to your desired menu, to make it less distracting on the go. It can be more personalised to the driver, too.
Services such as Google Maps and Google Assistant come built-in, with more apps available through the Google Play store, and over-the-air updates allow for future improvements. Apple CarPlay also features for the iPhone users out there, and Volvo says it’s improved the wireless charging pad.
The XC60’s cabin is meant to be quieter now too, thanks to extra sound insulation on the A and B-pillars, and a little more practical with some extra storage in the centre console and redesigned cupholders. Meanwhile, updated material choices for the dashboard, door panels and seats are supposed to provide a more contemporary feel. Volvo’s “state-of-the-art air-purification technology” has also been added.
A Bowers & Wilkins sound system is available as an optional extra, along with air suspension and laminated windows.
We expect the updated XC60 will be available with the same selection of powertrains as the outgoing model – one mild-hybrid and two plug-in hybrids. All three use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with the PHEVs also getting a 18.8kWh battery that allows for up to 51 miles of pure-electric driving.
Prices for the Volvo XC60 currently start from £47,615, and while the facelifted model will probably cost more, the price increase should be relatively small. For comparison, the new Audi Q5 is available from £49,950, the latest BMW X3 starts from £49,495 and the Lexus NX is priced from £44,445. Deliveries should start in the third quarter of the year.
