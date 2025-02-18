New 2025 Volvo XC60 adds another layer of class and a bigger, faster touchscreen

The second-generation Volvo XC60 has been the Swedish brand’s best-selling model ever since it was introduced in 2017, and the mid-size SUV is sure to retain that title thanks to a new more sophisticated look, bigger touchscreen and much slicker tech.

The seven-seater XC90 received a similar set of upgrades last year, including a new grille design with diagonal slats, and the iconic Volvo iron mark badge sitting pride of place in the centre. There are new alloy wheel designs too, the tail-lights now have a darker tint and buyers have some new paint colours to choose from: Forest Lake, Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red.

Inside, the XC60 now features a 11.2-inch, free-standing central touchscreen which is not only larger than the old unit, but is sharper, and is powered by a next-generation Snapdragon processor that makes it twice as fast. It can generate graphics 10 times faster than the outgoing setup, says Volvo.

The XC60 also benefits from a new user interface designed to require fewer taps before you get to your desired menu, to make it less distracting on the go. It can be more personalised to the driver, too.

Services such as Google Maps and Google Assistant come built-in, with more apps available through the Google Play store, and over-the-air updates allow for future improvements. Apple CarPlay also features for the iPhone users out there, and Volvo says it’s improved the wireless charging pad.