New Aion UT: Chinese EV costs over £3k more than a VW ID. Polo
Bigger and more well equipped than many key rivals, this new model has its eyes on rivals such as the Renault 4 and Volkswagen ID. Polo
Pricing for the Aion UT has been revealed in the UK, with a single highly specified model costing from £28,950. This puts the newcomer on-par with a mid-range Volkswagen ID. Polo, while offering more kit, but less electric range.
This price does make the UT significantly more expensive than the Geely EX2, which is similarly sized in the space between superminis and traditional family cars. However, the Geely can’t match the Aion on specs or standard equipment, and specify them more evenly and the gulf evaporates.
UK buyers will also be able to bolster this impressive kit list with a further £1,200 Premium Pack. This will include a powered tailgate, panoramic roof, wireless phone charging and ventilated seats. Customer cars will arrive from October this year.
Aion UT: background
We wouldn’t blame you if you haven’t heard of Aion – the firm’s first model, the Aion V SUV, only went on sale here at the beginning of this year.
The Aion UT is being pitched as a competitor in one of the hottest segments in the electric car market right now, rubbing shoulders with the likes of the Renault 5, the Vauxhall Corsa Electric, the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Auto Express’ Supermini of the Year, the Cupra Raval.
Yet at almost 4.3 metres long, the UT is quite a lot larger than those cars. In fact, it’s closer in size to the likes of the Renault 4, MINI Aceman, Ford Puma Gen-E, MG4 Urban and the new Geely EX2 – with the last of these undoubtedly the Aion’s biggest competitor.
The UT’s boot capacity of 440 litres is significantly larger than many of these rivals, and only cements the Aion’s advantages in terms of space compared with many of the cars it will be priced to compete against.
Range and specs
While the UT can’t quite match the 289-mile range promised by the ID. Polo, it at least looks competitive on paper. There’s only one battery option (60kWh) which, according to Aion, will return up to 268 miles on a single charge. The firm is yet to quote maximum charging rates, although it has stated that a 30-80 per cent top-up is possible in 24 minutes.
Powering the front wheels is a 201bhp electric motor which gives UT a 0-62mph time of 7.3 seconds. A top-speed figure is yet to be announced, although it’s worth bearing in mind that Aion hasn’t designed its hatchback for blasts down the autobahn.
However, the UT has been optimised for UK roads. While the hatch has been on sale in China for more than a year now, the firm’s European development centre in Milan, Italy, has spent some time upgrading it with revised springs, dampers, bump stops and anti-roll bars to deal with twisty and scarred British tarmac.
Design and interior
Design-wise, the Aion UT shares the Volkswagen ID.3’s aerodynamic shape. Aion says the headlights are designed to look like an owl’s eyebrows, while the rear adopts a minimalist design that’s flanked by a pair of square tail-lights.
The UT’s interior illustrates Aion’s desire to provide a premium experience at a penny-pinching price point. The cabin’s design is somewhat restrained, besides the curved surfaces and metal-effect trim, but generous use of leatherette upholstery and soft-touch plastics should help the UT feel a bit posher than many rivals – on the surface, anyway.
Mounted above the floating centre console is a 14.6-inch touchscreen that is fitted as standard. Unlike models from Aion’s Chinese compatriots, the UT’s infotainment system doesn’t slide or rotate, but it is paired with a digital instrument cluster which we expect will be able to display live mapping, alongside the usual speedometer information.
Building on the premium focus is a long list of standard equipment which includes a heated steering wheel and seats, a 360-degree camera system and 17-inch alloy wheels. The optional Premium Pack adds a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, power-folding mirrors, a powered bootlid and a panoramic sunroof.
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