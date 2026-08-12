Pricing for the Aion UT has been revealed in the UK, with a single highly specified model costing from £28,950. This puts the newcomer on-par with a mid-range Volkswagen ID. Polo, while offering more kit, but less electric range.

This price does make the UT significantly more expensive than the Geely EX2, which is similarly sized in the space between superminis and traditional family cars. However, the Geely can’t match the Aion on specs or standard equipment, and specify them more evenly and the gulf evaporates.

UK buyers will also be able to bolster this impressive kit list with a further £1,200 Premium Pack. This will include a powered tailgate, panoramic roof, wireless phone charging and ventilated seats. Customer cars will arrive from October this year.

Aion UT: background

We wouldn’t blame you if you haven’t heard of Aion – the firm’s first model, the Aion V SUV, only went on sale here at the beginning of this year.

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The Aion UT is being pitched as a competitor in one of the hottest segments in the electric car market right now, rubbing shoulders with the likes of the Renault 5, the Vauxhall Corsa Electric, the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Auto Express’ Supermini of the Year, the Cupra Raval.