News

New Alfa Romeo Junior prices and specs make it cheaper than Peugeot E-2008

The baby electric Alfa SUV costs from £33,895, with hotter 237bhp range-topper also available from launch

by: Richard Ingram
5 Jun 2024
Alfa Romeo Junior - front tracking

Prices for Alfa Romeo’s first-ever electric car have finally been revealed. The Alfa Romeo Junior (née Milano) will cost from £33,895 when order books open later this month – almost £2,000 less than the cheapest Peugeot E-2008.

Sharing its e-CMP platform with the Peugeot, as well as other familiar models like the Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600e and Vauxhall Mokka, the new Alfa Junior will initially be available with a choice of three specifications. The base model is simply called Elettrica and comes as standard with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lights, automatic wipers and rear parking sensors. Inside, there’s twin 10.25-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus eight-colour ambient lighting and Icona seats covered in black and blue cloth.

Above this, but sharing the base car’s 154bhp, front-driven electric motor, sits the Junior Speciale. This is considered the ‘launch edition’ car and comes with a sports styling kit, dark-tinted rear windows and unique ‘Petali’ alloy wheels. The sportier theme continues inside with sports pedals and a set of kick plates, plus Spiga vinyl fabric and a leather steering wheel. The infotainment system is bolstered with sat-nav and a reversing camera. The Speciale is priced from £35,695 – £5 less than that entry-level Peugeot E-2008.

Topping the range is the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. Featuring an uprated 237bhp electric motor, this version also gets a Torsen differential, lowered (-25mm) suspension, 20-inch wheels and sports brake calipers. Visual upgrades include a two-tone paint scheme with a black roof, and the same sports styling kit fitted to the Speciale. Inside, there’s a set of leather Sabelt seats. Prices start at £42,295.

Alfa says three option packs will also be available: Technology, Premium and Sport. The Technology pack adds things like a hands-free tailgate, matrix lights and a connected nav system, while Premium throws in electrically-operated massage seats for the driver, plus the ambient lighting and sports pedals found on the Speciale. Sport brings many of the Veloce’s trim elements to lesser variants – presumably for those wanting the racy look for less.

The maker has also revealed a few new specs for the Junior, which was initially launched with the Milano badge before unexpected Italian government backlash quickly forced the name change. All cars feature the same 54kWh battery as other Stellantis small EVs, resulting in an official quoted range of 250 miles for the base and Speciale models; the more powerful Veloce is said to achieve 215 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

All versions get 100kW DC fast charging for a 10-80 per cent top-up time of “less than 30 minutes”. An 11kW AC charger is also included, allowing for fast three-phase charging where conditions allow.

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

