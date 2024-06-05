New Alfa Romeo Junior prices and specs make it cheaper than Peugeot E-2008

Prices for Alfa Romeo’s first-ever electric car have finally been revealed. The Alfa Romeo Junior (née Milano) will cost from £33,895 when order books open later this month – almost £2,000 less than the cheapest Peugeot E-2008.

Sharing its e-CMP platform with the Peugeot, as well as other familiar models like the Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600e and Vauxhall Mokka, the new Alfa Junior will initially be available with a choice of three specifications. The base model is simply called Elettrica and comes as standard with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lights, automatic wipers and rear parking sensors. Inside, there’s twin 10.25-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus eight-colour ambient lighting and Icona seats covered in black and blue cloth.

Above this, but sharing the base car’s 154bhp, front-driven electric motor, sits the Junior Speciale. This is considered the ‘launch edition’ car and comes with a sports styling kit, dark-tinted rear windows and unique ‘Petali’ alloy wheels. The sportier theme continues inside with sports pedals and a set of kick plates, plus Spiga vinyl fabric and a leather steering wheel. The infotainment system is bolstered with sat-nav and a reversing camera. The Speciale is priced from £35,695 – £5 less than that entry-level Peugeot E-2008.