Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV to go electric in 2025

Alfa’s large SUV will be reinvented next year, with the Giulia saloon to follow 12 months later

by: John McIlroy
8 Mar 2024
Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo is gearing up to launch its new small SUV, the Milano – but now the company has revealed that the forthcoming arrival’s big brother, the Stelvio, will be replaced in 2025.

An official statement from the Italian manufacturer, part of the wider Stellantis group that also includes Fiat, Peugeot and Citroen, confirms plans for a new Alfa Romeo Stelvio to be built at the Cassino factory in Italy, with a debut in the second half of next year. That’s the facility that already produces the existing version of the family SUV, alongside the Giulia and Maserati’s Grecale.

Alfa says the Stelvio will be the first model in Europe to use Stellantis’s EV-focused STLA Large platform. It has not issued any specs for the car, but we already know that the architecture beneath it can support the rear and four-wheel-drive layouts that the Stelvio is likely to use. It can also accommodate battery capacities of between 85kWh and 118kWh, although the Stelvio’s positioning and pricing means it may not reach the larger of those sizes. 

Alfa Romeo timeline graphic

Alfa does say, however, that the Stelvio will make use of STLA Large’s 800-volt electrics (it supports this and 400V), allowing rapid charging speeds of up to 4.5kWh per minute, along with active anti-roll bars and terrain detection. Inside, it will also feature a curved dashboard display with over-the-air updates – features called STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit. 

The statement also says that the long-awaited successor to the current Giulia will also use STLA Large, and that it will be made at Cassino from 2026 onwards. Stellantis is investing heavily into its Italian facilities, having already made a commitment to build five electric cars – including two DS models and the next-generation Jeep Compass – on the smaller STLA Medium architecture in Melfi.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

Recommended

Alfa Romeo Stelvio review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Alfa Romeo Stelvio review

The handsome Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a sporty SUV that's good to drive, but it's expensive to buy and run compared to some rivals
16 Jun 2023
New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2023 review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio - front
Road tests

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2023 review

Updates keep the Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV competitive with German rivals
2 May 2023

Most Popular

Exclusive: Some Chinese cars ‘almost uninsurable’ as parts and repair support falters
BYD Seal - front cornering
News

Exclusive: Some Chinese cars ‘almost uninsurable’ as parts and repair support falters

Parts shortages and a lack of technical support are giving insurance underwriters the jitters when it comes to the new wave of Chinese cars hitting th…
8 Mar 2024
New Volkswagen Passat 2024 review: VW’s trust in Skoda was a wise move
Volkswagen Passat - front
Road tests

New Volkswagen Passat 2024 review: VW’s trust in Skoda was a wise move

The new Volkswagen Passat has been developed by Skoda alongside the new Superb and it’s all the better for it
5 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month
308 vs Ceed vs Golf - 308 cornering front
News

Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 5 March is the debonair Peugeot 308 with a plentiful mileage limit
5 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content