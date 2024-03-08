New Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV to go electric in 2025

Alfa Romeo is gearing up to launch its new small SUV, the Milano – but now the company has revealed that the forthcoming arrival’s big brother, the Stelvio, will be replaced in 2025.

An official statement from the Italian manufacturer, part of the wider Stellantis group that also includes Fiat, Peugeot and Citroen, confirms plans for a new Alfa Romeo Stelvio to be built at the Cassino factory in Italy, with a debut in the second half of next year. That’s the facility that already produces the existing version of the family SUV, alongside the Giulia and Maserati’s Grecale.

Alfa says the Stelvio will be the first model in Europe to use Stellantis’s EV-focused STLA Large platform. It has not issued any specs for the car, but we already know that the architecture beneath it can support the rear and four-wheel-drive layouts that the Stelvio is likely to use. It can also accommodate battery capacities of between 85kWh and 118kWh, although the Stelvio’s positioning and pricing means it may not reach the larger of those sizes.

Alfa does say, however, that the Stelvio will make use of STLA Large’s 800-volt electrics (it supports this and 400V), allowing rapid charging speeds of up to 4.5kWh per minute, along with active anti-roll bars and terrain detection. Inside, it will also feature a curved dashboard display with over-the-air updates – features called STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit.

The statement also says that the long-awaited successor to the current Giulia will also use STLA Large, and that it will be made at Cassino from 2026 onwards. Stellantis is investing heavily into its Italian facilities, having already made a commitment to build five electric cars – including two DS models and the next-generation Jeep Compass – on the smaller STLA Medium architecture in Melfi.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...