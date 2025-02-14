New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will introduce electric power, and it could have up to 1,000bhp

Alfa Romeo is on track for a big year, as it gears up to introduce a brand-new Stelvio.

This will be the third Alfa SUV in as many years, but unlike the Tonale and Junior, which both run on less sophisticated underpinnings, the Stelvio will take advantage of the Stellantis Group’s new STLA-Large platform, and offer a far more ambitious package as a result.

Destined to arrive this summer, the new Stelvio will target premium SUVs such as the Audi Q6 e-tron and Polestar 3 with a dramatic design and cutting-edge powertrains.

The STLA-L architecture means it can support battery sizes between 85kWh and 115kWh, with a single or dual-motor layout. It will run on either a 400V or 800V electrical system, and with the largest battery fitted, could see up to 485 miles of range.

Alfa Romeo’s ambitions run beyond mainstream EVs, though. It’s also planning a Quadrifoglio version with up to 1,000bhp and a 0-62mph time of around two seconds. While this is a huge jump in power and performance over the existing Quadrifoglio, there will be a substantial weight penalty from the battery-electric powertrain.

Furthermore, although the Stelvio will be an EV-first model, Alfa is able to hedge its bets. If the market demands, there will be the option of a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.