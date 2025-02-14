New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will introduce electric power, and it could have up to 1,000bhp
The next generation of this flagship SUV will make the switch to electric power, plus a hot Quadrifoglio version is on the cards. Our exclusive images show how it could look.
Alfa Romeo is on track for a big year, as it gears up to introduce a brand-new Stelvio.
This will be the third Alfa SUV in as many years, but unlike the Tonale and Junior, which both run on less sophisticated underpinnings, the Stelvio will take advantage of the Stellantis Group’s new STLA-Large platform, and offer a far more ambitious package as a result.
Destined to arrive this summer, the new Stelvio will target premium SUVs such as the Audi Q6 e-tron and Polestar 3 with a dramatic design and cutting-edge powertrains.
The STLA-L architecture means it can support battery sizes between 85kWh and 115kWh, with a single or dual-motor layout. It will run on either a 400V or 800V electrical system, and with the largest battery fitted, could see up to 485 miles of range.
Alfa Romeo’s ambitions run beyond mainstream EVs, though. It’s also planning a Quadrifoglio version with up to 1,000bhp and a 0-62mph time of around two seconds. While this is a huge jump in power and performance over the existing Quadrifoglio, there will be a substantial weight penalty from the battery-electric powertrain.
Furthermore, although the Stelvio will be an EV-first model, Alfa is able to hedge its bets. If the market demands, there will be the option of a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.
A recent statement from the company said: “The multi-energy STLA-Large platform, set to underpin the upcoming new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia models, offers the potential to incorporate alternative engine solutions. The Alfa Romeo engineering team is actively intensifying its efforts to identify the most effective path forward.”
However, the powertrain and platform are only half the story, because the Stelvio’s design will also be of utmost importance – and the company knows it. Design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos told Auto Express: “We are lucky in Alfa Romeo that the design is super- important, and so this is something that we can win. That’s because our company sells cars that people choose because of design.”
As Mesonero-Romanos pointed out, designing a car with an electric powertrain isn’t straightforward, with new packaging requirements presenting fresh challenges. “Some people think that because we don’t have air intakes or combustion engines that we have free rein,” he said. “This is not true. We have even more constraints than IC [internal-combustion] cars.”
As our exclusive images here show, the new Stelvio will take inspiration from some of Alfa’s more eccentric previous models, without being an obvious retro pastiche. One such car is the iconic SZ coupé from the nineties, which was known as ‘Il Mostro’ (The Monster) because of its awkward proportions.
Mesonero-Romanos added: “The SZ is inspiring because of its character and its brutality, not its beauty. This is very inspiring to us. There are so many influences from lots of Alfa Romeos, but the challenge is to choose the right ones, in the right car and at the right moment, but not to be too retro.”
Despite stagnated sales and a tough US market, Alfa Romeo remains committed to delivering a new generation of cars. After the Stelvio will be a new Giulia in 2026, with more to follow as the brand’s masterplan gathers momentum.
