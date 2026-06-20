Verdict

There’s little logical sense to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Day-to-day, its high fuel use and lumpy low-speed driving manners are grating and wasteful. But on the right road almost nothing with an SUV body is better to drive.

Mileage: 11,780 miles

11,780 miles Efficiency: 21.7mpg

I’m now a few months into Quadrifoglio life, and I have to admit the guilt meter is twitching. My central London base means I rarely use a car for errands or that sort of thing day-to-day, but the reality of driving a high-performance petrol-powered SUV in and out of the city still means there’s a lot of time spent in traffic idling away. Alfa has fitted a stop-start system, but it seems to be about as active as an Italian post office in mid-August.

It’s not just emissions guilt, either, but it has resulted in some fairly appalling fuel economy returns in the last few months, with the Stelvio falling to just 21.7mpg. The last time I drove a car with figures like that, it had a Lamborghini badge on it.

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It’s not particularly happy at these speeds, either. The brakes have an odd propensity to hold a little after you press the throttle pedal, releasing the car with a jolt, which can’t possibly be helping economy. Frankly, for the sort of driving that I do most of the time, having such an engine just doesn’t make sense, because it consumes premium unleaded – which is particularly expensive right now, as I’m sure you have noticed – at an alarming rate.