There’s lots to like about our Alfa Romeo Stelvio, but one aspect that will never not be annoying is the truly awful infotainment system. I can just about put up with the small screen and its poor resolution, but it is so painfully slow to react – whether I’m prodding the screen itself or using the click-wheel – that every interaction drives me completely mad.

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Flick down from the top of the screen and a customisable bar of shortcuts will eventually reveal itself. This is where you can disable the speed-limit alert system, meaning at least one essential daily task is relatively easy to complete. But for anything else it’s a truly horrible experience, and totally undermines the premium nature of the Stelvio and its punchy near-£100k price tag.

There are some workarounds; Apple CarPlay means you don’t often have to actually use Alfa’s ancient user interface, and physical air-con controls mean there’s no need to use the screen for them either. But if a legacy brand such as Alfa wants to reinforce its technical superiority against newer rivals, it simply has to wake up and move on from an out-of-date infotainment system like this one.

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