Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Alpine A390_ß concept will preview brand’s first electric SUV

Alpine has said its first electric crossover will launch in 2025 and be “fit for every purpose”

By:Ellis Hyde
6 Sep 2024
Alpine A390 concept car

Alpine has announced it will reveal a new concept car, the A390_ß, on 11 October. It will preview the performance brand’s first electric crossover SUV, or as Alpine is calling it, a “sport fastback”, which is due to launch in 2025.

The A390 name follows Alpine’s very simple nomenclature: the letter A followed by three numbers. The first digit refers to the new car’s size, which will be larger than the A110 sports car and A290 hot hatch, while 90 indicates it is one of the brand’s more versatile, everyday models. The beta symbol is used on Alpine’s show cars.

The single shadowy teaser image Alpine shared doesn’t give much about the design, but we can clearly see the A390_ß concept will have an aggressively sloping roofline and rakish profile, similar to coupe-SUVs like the Cupra Tavascan and Polestar 4, which are both potential rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So the A390_ß – and the roadgoing version which will follow – is sure to look very athletic, but the brand has also said that its first electric SUV will be a “uniquely Alpine crossover for every lifestyle” and “a model fit for every purpose.” 

Underneath will be the AmpR Medium platform (formerly CMF-EV) which serves as the underpinnings for Renault Scenic and Nissan Ariya family SUVs, but Alpine will make tweaks to the chassis and focus more on handling. 

In 2021, Alpine’s now-former engineering boss Gilles le Borgne told Auto Express that the A390 was likely to feature a triple-motor powertrain with a 215bhp electric motor on the front axle and two more e-motors at the rear. If true, a power output in the region of 450bhp-500bhp is likely.

A few days after the Alpine A390_ß concept is revealed on 11 October, it will make its public debut at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, where the reborn Renault 4 is going to be unveiled and the new Dacia Bigster will also make an appearance.

The A390 is part of Alpine’s vision for a “dream garage” of electric cars that will also include the A290 hot hatch and the next iteration of the A110 sports car. It’s also planning a roadster based on that fully electric A110, and a four-seat sports coupe that will bring back the A310 name from the Seventies and Eighties. In total, Alpine plans to launch seven new models by 2030.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Renault 4 EV: price, specs, release date and all the details
Renault 4 - front (watermarked)

New Renault 4 EV: price, specs, release date and all the details

Renault’s retro revolution will continue with a new version of the iconic Renault 4 as a small electric car. Here’s everything we know about it
News
4 Sep 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
Best cars & vans
23 Jul 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 - MG sculpture

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights

2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was a celebration of over 130 years of engine tech, but it also looked well into the future
News
17 Jul 2024
New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond
Future electric cars - header image

New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond

The EV explosion has brought a huge range of choice to the market already but it’s only going to get bigger in the coming months
Best cars & vans
4 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000
Dacia Duster Extreme - front tracking

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000

Our Small SUV of the Year is available with four-wheel drive and hybrid power, and the first examples will arrive in November
News
3 Sep 2024
Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong
Michelin tyre tech

Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong

New tyres must go on the rear axle, with part-worn treads moved to the front
News
5 Sep 2024
Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement

The RAC thinks a road pricing model could be the best and fairest way to address the government’s financial problems, others disagree
News
30 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content