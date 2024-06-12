New Dacia Bigster spotted: sub-£20k family SUV getting in shape for 2025

The all-new Dacia Bigster has been spotted testing in sunny Spain, as the value-focused brand’s first offering in the hugely popular mid-size family SUV segment gets ready to launch in 2025.

The Bigster looks like a super-sized version of the latest Dacia Duster because the designs for both cars were heavily inspired by 2021’s Bigster concept, especially the squared-jawed look and blocky shape.

We can also see that the prototype has a set of slim LED headlights and Y-shaped tail-lights, just like the concept. However, the concept’s flared wheelarches and chiselled bonnet design appear to have been toned for the road-going version.

Last year, Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot revealed to Auto Express that the Bigster will start from less than £20,000 – the same as the smaller Duster. He explained: “let’s say that you and your wife, you bought a crossover for £28,000 a while back. Then after five years you renewed, at £30,000. Then you renewed again, maybe at two years, at £37,000. The joke begins to be real, huh?

“From £28,000 to £37,000? Your salary doesn’t move that fast. And the next time it could be £41,000.”

Le Vot added, “and then you turn your head and see that Dacia is here with a 4.6-metre-long crossover, a full-sized C-segment crossover, with the right sort of features that you need. But at a Dacia price – from less than £20,000. And you say, ‘We’re going to take this.’”