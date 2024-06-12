New Dacia Bigster spotted: sub-£20k family SUV getting in shape for 2025
Dacia’s first foray into the mid-size SUV segment will be about the same size as the Ford Kuga, but cost much less
The all-new Dacia Bigster has been spotted testing in sunny Spain, as the value-focused brand’s first offering in the hugely popular mid-size family SUV segment gets ready to launch in 2025.
The Bigster looks like a super-sized version of the latest Dacia Duster because the designs for both cars were heavily inspired by 2021’s Bigster concept, especially the squared-jawed look and blocky shape.
We can also see that the prototype has a set of slim LED headlights and Y-shaped tail-lights, just like the concept. However, the concept’s flared wheelarches and chiselled bonnet design appear to have been toned for the road-going version.
Last year, Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot revealed to Auto Express that the Bigster will start from less than £20,000 – the same as the smaller Duster. He explained: “let’s say that you and your wife, you bought a crossover for £28,000 a while back. Then after five years you renewed, at £30,000. Then you renewed again, maybe at two years, at £37,000. The joke begins to be real, huh?
“From £28,000 to £37,000? Your salary doesn’t move that fast. And the next time it could be £41,000.”
Le Vot added, “and then you turn your head and see that Dacia is here with a 4.6-metre-long crossover, a full-sized C-segment crossover, with the right sort of features that you need. But at a Dacia price – from less than £20,000. And you say, ‘We’re going to take this.’”
With the Bigster measuring 4.6 metres long, it will be about the same size as the Ford Kuga that was just facelifted, the latest Volkswagen Tiguan or the next-generation Vauxhall Grandland arriving later this year, but cost thousands of pounds less than all of them.
The Bigster’s size should help deliver the spacious interior we’ve been promised, and may allow it to accommodate seven seats, if Dacia decides to go after the Nissan X-Trial as well. The brand hasn’t confirmed the Bigster will be offered as a seven-seater, but hasn’t ruled it out either.
Speaking of the interior, it should carry a lot over from the new Duster, such as the large 10.1-inch central touchscreen, seven-inch digital instrument panel and Dacia’s new ‘YouClip’ system. Various handy accessories like a cup-holders and lights can be attached to various YouClip mounts dotted around the cabin.
Underneath, the Bigster will sit on the same CMF-B underpinnings Dacia has used for the Duster compact SUV, Sandero supermini and Jogger seven-seater. The Bigster will be the largest model by far Dacia has stuck on the platform, but by doing so will help make the price more affordable compared to rivals.
We know the CMF-B platform can accommodate hybrid technology. The Duster, for instance, is available with a mild-hybrid TCe 130 setup that produces 128bhp, and can be equipped with two or four-wheel drive. Meanwhile its Hybrid 140 system pairs a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two e-motors, and allows cars with the full-hybrid powertrain to drive up to 80 per cent of the time on pure-electric power when in the city.
With the Dacia Bigster arriving next year, the cut-price family SUV could be unveiled at the very end of 2024 or sometime in 2025. But we’ll have to wait and see, as the brand is staying tight lipped about an exact date for the big reveal.
