New Alpine A390 electric SUV to challenge the Porsche Macan

The all-new Alpine A390 will be unveiled on 27 May, as the French performance brand – known for making sports cars and hot hatches – winds up to take a big swing at the Porsche Macan Electric with its five-seater ‘Sport Fastback’.

Alpine seems confident the A390 is ready for this fight, with the brand’s VP for product performance, Sovany Ang, telling us the sporty electric SUV will drive like its featherweight A110 sports cars.

A bold claim, but the A390 will be available with a tri-motor powertrain – using one on the front axle, and two at the rear – that could deliver up to 600bhp, plus all-wheel-drive traction and active torque vectoring to boost agility through the corners. A less potent dual-motor version will be offered as well, we’ve been told.

Underneath, the A390 will sit on the AmpR Medium platform (previously known as CMF-EV) – the same bespoke EV architecture used by the Renault Scenic and Nissan Ariya family SUVs. But as well as the new tri-motor se-tup, Alpine will be making numerous chassis tweaks, not least a wider track and larger brakes.

Alpine is calling the A390 a ‘sport fastback’ rather than an SUV, and it’s not hard to see why given the incredibly athletic silhouette and quite brutish design previewed by the A390_ß concept shown last year, which we’ve been told is very close to the production car’s styling.