News

New Aston Martin Vantage facelift set for 12 February unveiling

The Aston Martin Vantage will get a new look for 2024 and a likely bump in power

by: Alastair Crooks
29 Jan 2024
Aston Martin Vantage teaser 2024

After a series of spy images, we've been treated to our first official look at the updated Aston Martin Vantage, which will be revealed in full in February. 

As the entry-level sports car within Aston Martin’s range, the renewed Vantage will once again be looking to rival the Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT and the McLaren Artura. In a short release accompanying the fresh teaser image, the Gaydon firm claims the new Vantage is “a sports car engineered for real drivers; for those that crave driving purity and revel at the limit.” 

The official image doesn’t give too much away at first glance. A close up of the side shows that Aston Martin lettering in the vent is new, as is the detailing around it. On the old Vantage this was connected to a clamshell bonnet but as we’ve seen on previous test cars, the new car will gain a more conventional inboard bonnet. The wing mirrors also look different to the outgoing car and the side skirt and rear wheel haunch look much more aggressive than before. 

We expect the front of the Vantage to feature plenty of changes. The grille will still be the classic Aston Martin shape, but restyled further up the front. The headlights will be closer in design to the new Aston Martin DB12 for a more familiar face.  

Glimpses of test cars have also suggested the rear wheel haunches will be reshaped and new air vents to duct hot air off the rear wheel arches will appear. The exhaust tips also look larger than the outgoing car and we may even see the diffuser change for improved aerodynamics and downforce.  

With the limited-run V12 Vantage of 2022 acting as the swansong of the 12-cylinder version, the facelifted Vantage will be sold only in twin-turbocharged V8 guise. We suspect a modest power increase over the current car’s 503bhp to keep tabs with the all-new 577bhp Mercedes-AMG GT and the incoming facelifted Porsche 911

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

