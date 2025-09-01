Stunning Audi concept leaked on Canadian social media

An image of a mysterious Audi has been leaked on the company’s Canadian social media pages. While we can’t yet confirm it, this is believed to be the concept car that is due to be unveiled at the Munich Motor Show. It will inspire the design of all future Audi models, including a new two-seat sports car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The single image shows the silhouette of a small sports car that looks to feature a brand-new design language. Thanks to the concept being painted in silver, it’s easy to draw a connection between it and the iconic Audi TT, and as we’ve previously reported here, it is very much Audi’s plan for all of its new-generation models to be inspired by the coupe. If you’re interested in owning Audi’s former design classic, make sure to check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service to find the best deals on Audi TT models.

However, the new sports car looks to be more than just a reboot of an old classic, with extremely clean lines, thin LED lighting and even a little nod to the second-generation Audi R8 supercar around the roof and rear end.

The wheelbase is short, which suggests that this will be a two-seater, and while we can’t say for sure, it’ll probably have an electric powertrain, drawing in technology from Porsche’s electric 718 Boxster and Cayman twins.

Extra part lines on the roof also suggest that the show car could have a removable roof panel, and the six-spoke wheels are another reference to the original TT.

We’ll know more in the next few days as Audi prepares to launch its new design concept tomorrow at 8pm UK time. Make sure to keep an eye on the Auto Express website when the concept is revealed in full.

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...