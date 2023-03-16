Audi’s not been shy about its forthcoming C-segment EV, but finally we can say for certain that this won’t just be an A3-like hatchback with an electric powertrain. The new car is looking like a full-on EV reboot of the iconic Audi A2.

These first images of a production A3 e-tron prototype reveal a shape that’s not dissimilar to the VW ID.3 and Cupra Born. But look closer and it already reveals the new Audi EV will have a less upright, more futuristic shape. There are more than a few nods to the ultra-lightweight A2 first introduced in the early 2000s.

What the prototype tells us about the Audi A3 e-tron’s design

The most obvious reference to the A2 is the car’s cab-forward silhouette, with a steeply angled windscreen and short bonnet helping with aerodynamics. However, unlike the ID.3, the Audi’s roofline is lower and sleeker, and arcs more aggressively at the rear to create a tail that looks directly related to the A2.

The new A3 even looks likely to share the A2’s two-piece glass design for the tailgate, hinged up on the roof to create a much larger opening. There’s other evidence to suggest its A2 connection, too, including round flared wheel arches and a small wing attached to the bootlid. In fact, this new model takes so much inspiration from the A2, we can’t help but wonder if it’ll adopt the name ‘A2 e-tron’, despite being a full class size bigger than the original supermini.