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Long-term tests

Long-term test: Audi A5 Avant TDI quattro S Line

First fleetwatch report: the A5 Avant is comfortable enough to make us forget the dire state of Britain’s roads, until a stone caused a crack in the windscreen

By:Sarah Perks
16 Mar 2026
Audi A5 Avant TDI quattro S Line - replacement windcreen6
Avg. savings
£5,003 off RRP*
Pros
  • Ride quality and responsiveness
  • Quality of interior and finish
  • Surround sound system
Cons
  • Capacitive buttons on steering wheel
  • Inconsistent ventilation
  • Piano black trim
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The dreadful state of our roads is well documented, but when you’re piling on the miles, cocooned in the luxurious comfort and smooth performance of our Audi A5 Avant, it’s easy to forget. A tiny stone recently flicked up and chipped the windscreen, which quickly turned into a sizeable crack. Replacing glass of that size is no small task, so thanks to Worcestershire Windscreens for turning it around in just an hour. Fingers crossed for drama-free miles ahead from here on in.

Audi A5 Avant: first report

Audi A5 Avant - front 3/46

After enjoying an A3, our VP takes a step up Audi’s range

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  • Mileage: 1,563 miles
  • Efficiency: 43.7mpg

As many of you will know, I was lucky to have many adventures last year in an Audi A3. When the time came for Monty (as it had affectionately become known) to head back home to VW HQ, I wasn’t entirely sure what I might be testing next.

Where possible, when one test ends, we try not to move into another car from the same brand, but the cards didn’t fall that way this time. However, I couldn’t be happier. I am thrilled to be staying within the Audi family and experiencing what it feels like to walk up through the range. So for the next six months, I’ve welcomed the new A5 Avant.

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I love the car’s design and proportions. Coming from the vibrant Python Yellow of the A3, this feels like a step into something much more grown-up. It’s finished in Horizon Blue, which I think suits the car perfectly. 

Inside, things get even more impressive. This car has sports front seats in twin leather, with integrated headrests and embossed ‘S’ logos, finished in the Pastel Silver/Pearl Superbright colourway. It looks incredibly premium and elevates the whole cabin.

Audi A5 Avant - driving6

Given that the A5 Avant is aimed at family buyers, this particular spec probably isn’t the most practical choice, and I’ll have to learn to live with my nemesis: piano black trim. But fingerprints aside, the materials and finishes are exactly what you’d expect from Audi: solid, tactile and beautifully put together.

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One option I would wholeheartedly recommend is the panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency. At just over £2,200, it’s not cheap, but given how much time I spend in the car, the extra light makes a huge difference. Even in winter, I’ve already made use of the adjustable transparency on bright, low-sun days. It’s incredibly clever and helps keep everyone inside comfortable.

Technology is something Audi continues to do very well. And although I’ve struggled with the firm’s nav systems in the past, I’ve settled straight in with no complaints. Inside, Audi has invested heavily in screens. It all looks sharp and modern, although there’s been a noticeable reduction in physical buttons. Most controls, including those on the steering wheel, are capacitive and I have accidentally called people a few times by brushing the buttons. Thankfully, there’s still a physical volume knob. 

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Now that life has woken up again after the festive period, I’m inevitably racking up the miles, which is why staying with an Audi worked so well for me. This A5 Avant is powered by a 2.0-litre TDI diesel, producing 201bhp, paired with quattro all-wheel drive and Audi’s S tronic automatic gearbox.

I’ve never run a diesel before, but I’m genuinely impressed. It’s quiet, smooth and feels perfectly suited to the kind of driving I do. Performance is more than adequate too, with 0-62mph taking 6.9 seconds, but refinement is clearly the priority and that really shows in everyday driving.

Audi A5 Avant - boot6

Around town, the A5 Avant feels calm and composed. Visibility is good, and although it’s a large car, I’ve never found it intimidating from behind the wheel. Yet where it really shines is on the motorway – which is where you’ll usually find me. Wind and road noise are kept impressively low, making the A5 a superb long-distance cruiser.

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Practicality has also lived up to expectations. The boot is generous enough for my luggage and work bags, and I’m very happy to have an electric tailgate. But the A5 is a long car, and I’m most aware of that in car parks, so I’m choosing spots a little further away than usual – and away from other less careful drivers. Overall, the A5 Avant feels like a brilliant fit for my life, and I can’t wait to get out and explore this car over the coming months.

Rating:4.0 stars
Model tested:Audi A5 Avant TDI quattro 204PS S line S tronic
On fleet since:November 2025
Price new:£58,780
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl diesel, auto
Power/torque:201bhp/400Nm
CO2/BiK:132g/km/32%
Options:Horizon blue metallic paint (£750), Panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency (£2,210), Sound and vision pack (£2,495), twin leather with embossed ‘S’ logo (£0)
Insurance:Group: 33 Quote: £1,611
Mileage/efficiency:1,563/43.7mpg
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

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