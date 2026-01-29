The dreadful state of our roads is well documented, but when you’re piling on the miles, cocooned in the luxurious comfort and smooth performance of our Audi A5 Avant, it’s easy to forget. A tiny stone recently flicked up and chipped the windscreen, which quickly turned into a sizeable crack. Replacing glass of that size is no small task, so thanks to Worcestershire Windscreens for turning it around in just an hour. Fingers crossed for drama-free miles ahead from here on in.

Audi A5 Avant: first report

After enjoying an A3, our VP takes a step up Audi’s range

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Mileage: 1,563 miles

1,563 miles Efficiency: 43.7mpg

As many of you will know, I was lucky to have many adventures last year in an Audi A3. When the time came for Monty (as it had affectionately become known) to head back home to VW HQ, I wasn’t entirely sure what I might be testing next.

Where possible, when one test ends, we try not to move into another car from the same brand, but the cards didn’t fall that way this time. However, I couldn’t be happier. I am thrilled to be staying within the Audi family and experiencing what it feels like to walk up through the range. So for the next six months, I’ve welcomed the new A5 Avant.