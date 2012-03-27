Verdict

The Audi A6 Allroad serves up a surprisingly engaging driving experience and one that, despite all of its onboard tech, feels almost old school. A 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine suits its character perfectly, pulling it along effortlessly and providing a soundtrack that’s something of a change in today’s world of ever-increasing electrification. A competent chassis and powertrain, combined with real visual impact, suggest Audi has rediscovered some of its past form.

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Audi may currently list eight different SUVs in its model range, but the company has never turned its back on the practical estate car, and now it’s bringing back one of the fan favourites for an all-new generation of the A6 Allroad.

The lifted Audi A6 Avant enters its fifth iteration, and this time it’s leaning more heavily into that rugged image. Wearing a wide-body design that undoubtedly hints at the next-generation RS 6, the new raised load-lugger is 110 millimetres wider than the regular A6 estate.

Sitting 34 millimetres taller than that A6 Avant, the Allroad also gets bespoke exterior styling, including a unique take on the vast ‘singleframe’ radiator grille, featuring stretched hexagons that emphasise height.

Liberal use of gloss black bodywork detailing helps set the A6 Allroad apart as well, although it’s sure to look tired and tarnished if owners were to use this car as intended — we can’t fathom why Audi didn’t simply stick to some good old-fashioned black or grey plastic for these details. Some of the brighter exterior colours available do create a more obvious and stark contrast against the Allroad elements of the exterior styling package, however.