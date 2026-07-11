Verdict

On this evidence, taking an EV outside your charging comfort zone to Europe isn’t the big thing it used to be. The A6 e-tron also showed its credentials as a cruiser, although a bit more room in the back seats would be welcome.

Mileage: 2,532

2,532 Efficiency: 3.2mi/kWh

I went on holiday to France, for two weeks, in an electric car, and have lived to tell the tale. Obviously, there’s nothing unusual about this. Thousands of UK EV owners – including our deputy editor, Richard Ingram – did the same this year, but not that long ago, the long-distance family holiday was still being held up as something that would be a nightmare in a non-petrol car.

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Charging was indeed the biggest concern before we left. I have a home charger and rarely use public charging in the UK, so I was fearful that juicing the Audi up might involve a maze of app downloads and instructions in a foreign language. If the worst came to the worst, the fuzzy remnants of my GCSE French only extend to asking where the train station is. I prayed this wouldn’t come in handy.

There was no need to worry. As in the UK, Android Auto through my phone and the Audi A6 e-tron’s own software – also Google-based – quickly and accurately showed local chargers that weren’t in use. The built-in system showed more locations, highlighting ones at Audi dealers, but both give you the speed of the chargers and how many plugs are vacant. It’s simple to re-route to your chosen one.