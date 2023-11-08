New Audi Q8 2023 facelift review: can it come out of the Porsche Cayenne’s shadow?

Verdict Mid-life facelifts are designed to keep a car fresh and competitive against newer rivals – but Audi hasn’t quite achieved this with the Q8. It’s still a refined and practical offering, but modest updates aren’t enough to halt the feeling that the market for premium SUVs is slightly passing it by. The single biggest problem is Porsche’s Cayenne, which isn’t quite as spacious inside but brings a lower list price (in either full-SUV or coupé-SUV form). The Cayenne also arguably has greater badge appeal, and is more accomplished in pretty much every way dynamically. Audi is lining up a new-car blitz from 2024 onwards, with fresh versions of many of its popular models, plus an expansion of its EV line-up. But before the onslaught, the company has managed to sneak in a facelift for its flagship SUV, the Audi Q8. It’s a relatively mild update, mind you. The biggest external changes come at the front, where there are slimmer headlights and a redesigned grille, plus more aggressive air intakes in a reprofiled bumper. The headlights are arguably the biggest modification, with an HD Matrix laser configuration, a first for the Q8. The front and rear lights also get OLED tech, allowing a range of four curated designs that can be chosen through the car’s infotainment screen.

Still, the Q8's cabin is roomy for four adults, with excellent legroom and headroom, even for rear passengers in a car with a semi-coupe roofline. The in-car tech was solid before and it remains so now – although Audi's haptic-feedback touchscreens, which require a solid prod to use and offer no scope for muscle-memory inputs on key features, remain a bit of oddity. The materials are respectable for the class now rather than stellar, with odd ventilation controls breaking up the finish in the fascia, and gloss-black materials that are less in vogue now than they were three years ago. In general the bits you touch do seem high in quality, but it's frustrating that the budget for the facelift didn't extend to replacing the gearshift paddles mounted behind the steering wheel; they felt cheap when the Q8 was launched, and they're not ageing well. As promised, the infotainment system does indeed allow scope for choosing four paired combinations of headlight and tail-light pattern. But in truth, what you actually see from the outside are just subtle variations on the same theme – a world away from the personalisation that's increasingly available through emerging Chinese manufacturers. Cost and packaging constraints are the reasons behind the modest offering although Audi officials also admit that they're not entirely comfortable with the idea of allowing owners to create their own lighting motifs, lest they come up with something not befitting of the brand.