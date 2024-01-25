New Audi RS 5 Avant teased ahead of imminent reveal, and it looks mean!
It’s been a long and agonising wait for Audi RS fans, but the first of a new generation is nearly here
Audi has teased the first image of its forthcoming RS 5 Avant just weeks before its official unveiling. It’s hard to get much new information out of the latest image, but more important than a few tantalising details is what it represents. Audi’s new era of RS models is nearly upon us, and it’ll start with the centrepoint of its range – a new high-performance compact executive estate that will carry on the lineage of the RS 4, and the RS 2 before that.
As with the standard A5 range, the new Audi RS 5 will replace the previous Audi RS 4. It’ll first be launched in Avant, or estate, form followed in around 12 months’ time by the four-door saloon. There will not be a new generation RS 5 Coupe this time around, nor a low-slung five-door Sportback.
The latest RS 5 will be aimed directly at ultra-high-performance rivals, such as the BMW M3 Competition and Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, and with Alfa Romeo’s recent announcement that it will continue Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio production, the Italian pair are also in contention.
However, the method by which each of these performance cars produces their power is changing rapidly, and this is also the case with Audi’s next-generation RS models. In place of the previous car’s pure ICE powertrain, the new RS 5 will feature a plug-in hybrid that won’t just cut emissions, but also significantly boost power and performance.
The plug-in hybrid powertrain.
We expect this new plug-in powertrain to combine a turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor, with combined power figures destined to break the 500bhp threshold, possibly surpassing 600bhp depending on the final tune of the set-up. But it’ll need this much power to overcome the added weight that’s associated with plug-in hybrids.
This will run through Audi’s traditional quattro all-wheel drive system, which should also include elements such as a sophisticated rear torque-vectoring differential and adaptive suspension.
What will remain, however, is Audi’s extroverted styling and road presence. Thanks to multiple prototypes that have been spotted over the years, we know that the brand will continue to fit a totally bespoke body, with wider wheelarches and large wheels. The front-end will feature a large grille and open side intakes that feed the engine’s cooling and intake systems. At the rear are a pair of large oval exhaust outlets that sit towards the centre of the bumper.
Auto Express was told by Audi designers this decision was made due to the complex exhaust system, which has been engineered to allow its high-performance V6 to remain compliant ahead of tough Euro7 emissions regulations coming into force later this year or early in 2027.
We’ll see the same basic interior layout as on the Audi A5. That means an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and 14.5-inch OLED central touchscreen dominating the dash. If previous models are anything to go by, the RS 5 should also gain some bespoke tweaks such as sportier bucket seats, RS trim and special driving modes.
What about the rivals?
It’s in this class that manufacturers of traditional high-performance models are finding the need to make big changes in order to remain on sale. BMW’s current M3 and M3 Touring have been some of the most successful generations yet, down largely to their non-hybrid-assisted 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine. However, BMW will also make a big change for the new generation, because the M3 will be split into two distinct options.
An ICE model will retain its six-cylinder petrol engine, but incorporate a small mild-hybrid system that will help streamline the car’s efficiency, but not make a big dent into its official MPG or CO2 emissions figures. The other will be an all-electric variant with a four-motor set-up and a power figure potentially breaking the 1,000bhp mark. BMW won’t go down the route of offering a one-size-fits-all plug-in hybrid like with its new M5.
Mercedes-AMG has already made a big move with its latest C 63, but things did not turn out well at all. It produced a strong 671bhp combined power figure, but the car’s four-cylinder petrol engine combined with a ‘high-performance’ plug-in hybrid engine failed to resonate with buyers. Sales have been dismal, and AMG has in effect shut down production, with a new in-line six-cylinder ‘53’ variant potentially in the pipeline as a softer, indirect replacement.
Alfa Romeo’s next-generation Giulia Quadrifoglio was also due to go all-electric, but that plan has been scrapped altogether, with the brand extending production of its existing Giulia and its 2.9-litre V6 until regulations eventually kill it off in the next few years.
This all leaves Audi as the next in the firing line, but the success of its new plug-in hybrid RS 5 is far from certain. We’ll have to wait to see if Audi can buck the trend and finally offer an alternative powertrain in this very competitive class that resonates with customers who have very particular tastes. However, if the RS 5 can appeal on its traditional metrics of offering excellent performance, an engaging driving experience and practicality, alongside the financial benefits of a PHEV, it might well be a huge success. Just like BMW’s plug-in M5.
