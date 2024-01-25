New Audi RS 5 Avant teased ahead of imminent reveal, and it looks mean!

We’ll see the same basic interior layout as on the Audi A5. That means an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and 14.5-inch OLED central touchscreen dominating the dash. If previous models are anything to go by, the RS 5 should also gain some bespoke tweaks such as sportier bucket seats, RS trim and special driving modes.

What about the rivals?

It’s in this class that manufacturers of traditional high-performance models are finding the need to make big changes in order to remain on sale. BMW’s current M3 and M3 Touring have been some of the most successful generations yet, down largely to their non-hybrid-assisted 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine. However, BMW will also make a big change for the new generation, because the M3 will be split into two distinct options.

An ICE model will retain its six-cylinder petrol engine, but incorporate a small mild-hybrid system that will help streamline the car’s efficiency, but not make a big dent into its official MPG or CO2 emissions figures. The other will be an all-electric variant with a four-motor set-up and a power figure potentially breaking the 1,000bhp mark. BMW won’t go down the route of offering a one-size-fits-all plug-in hybrid like with its new M5.

Mercedes-AMG has already made a big move with its latest C 63, but things did not turn out well at all. It produced a strong 671bhp combined power figure, but the car’s four-cylinder petrol engine combined with a ‘high-performance’ plug-in hybrid engine failed to resonate with buyers. Sales have been dismal, and AMG has in effect shut down production, with a new in-line six-cylinder ‘53’ variant potentially in the pipeline as a softer, indirect replacement.

Alfa Romeo’s next-generation Giulia Quadrifoglio was also due to go all-electric, but that plan has been scrapped altogether, with the brand extending production of its existing Giulia and its 2.9-litre V6 until regulations eventually kill it off in the next few years.

This all leaves Audi as the next in the firing line, but the success of its new plug-in hybrid RS 5 is far from certain. We’ll have to wait to see if Audi can buck the trend and finally offer an alternative powertrain in this very competitive class that resonates with customers who have very particular tastes. However, if the RS 5 can appeal on its traditional metrics of offering excellent performance, an engaging driving experience and practicality, alongside the financial benefits of a PHEV, it might well be a huge success. Just like BMW’s plug-in M5.

