The electric van market is already filled with solid entries from established manufacturers like Ford and Renault, as well as some appealing newcomers such as the LEVC VN5. This hasn’t deterred B-ON, though, as this Luxembourg-based brand believes its first-ever van, the B-ON Pelkan, has an edge that the competition has barely even considered.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Although it’s a brand-new name on UK roads, B-ON launched back in 2020 as a ‘mobility solutions’ provider offering fleet management and energy storage services. In essence, the brand has taken something of a reverse approach by focussing on its infrastructure-related products prior to building its first van, rather than the other way around. It’s these pre-established services that B-ON believes will give the Pelkan a unique advantage against an ever-increasing number of electric van options, such as the Ford E-Transit, Maxus eDeliver 9, Renault Master E-Tech and Vauxhall Movano Electric.

B-ON is going all-in on its belief that the Pelkan will appeal to big businesses by starting out with a focus on bulk fleet orders, rather than individual sales. This may change in the not-too-distant future, depending on the Pelkan’s initial sales performance, but for now it's the big last-mile delivery fleets that the Pelkan is being squarely aimed at.