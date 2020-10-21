Best 5-seat combi and crew vans to buy

There's a glazed bulkhead splitting the cargo area from the cab, which is a nice touch, although the cabin is generally pretty workmanlike in terms of their fit and finish.

How to choose your crew van

You'll find crew van variants available in the small, medium and large van classes. In the smallest class, it's a case of 'making do': Small crew vans are usually based on long-wheelbase versions of the van in question, but more often than not have solid metal sliding side doors, with glass offered as an option. Some models offer a folding back seat that is integrated into a multi-position steel mesh bulkhead. This means you can fold the back seats away to increase cargo capacity when they aren't in use, but the seats themselves are only really designed for short journeys, because of the thin padding that's used.

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If you're looking at a combi or crew van that needs to double as family transport, then a medium-sized version is the one to choose. These vans aren't as cumbersome as large panel vans, and they offer the kind of kit and driving experience that's not very far removed from a passenger car. Go for one with a steel bulkhead between the cargo and passenger areas, and it'll be just as secure as a panel van, perhaps even more so because the only access is via the rear doors. These models will feature sliding side doors with windows, and there are versions available that are well kitted out, with five or six-seat layouts offered.

The large crew van sector offers carrying capacity like no other. The majority are six-seaters - because the vans they're based on usually have three-abreast seating up front as standard - while some can even be had with four narrow seats in the back if you need the capacity for short trips. These crew vans are often more basic in their equipment, because they are designed to transport workers rather than families. They tend to have wipe-clean surfaces, hard-wearing fabrics and not many creature comforts.

Another option to consider is the crew cab. These models usually feature a bare chassis at the back for conversion purposes, often making space for tipper or pick-up bodywork fitted as part of a conversion. This separates the load area from the passenger compartment – like in a pick-up truck – and these models often have a far higher payload capacity.

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