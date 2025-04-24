Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

New BMW i1 electric hatch set to arrive after all

BMW’s intention isn’t to leave the small-car market, despite innovative i3 being canned in 2023

By:Richard Ingram
24 Apr 2025
BMW 1 Series - front cornering

BMW needs an electric take on the big-selling 1 Series if it is to continue operating in key European markets, brand boss Bernd Koerber has revealed. The plans will most likely see the firm launch electric and hybrid versions of the popular hatchback in tandem, when the current model is eventually replaced in 2027.

“It has never been a question that we step out of the smaller-car segment”, Koerber told us in an exclusive interview at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. “There are many markets where that is highly relevant; go to Greece, go to Spain, go to Italy – take out the 1 [Series] and that’s one-third of your business. So, if you're a global player, you better do things in your home markets which are relevant. 

“Second thing is it’s very important for the brand, because what you see in the 1 Series is you have the highest share of younger drivers. So how do you get people into the brand?

“The third one, which is also a benefit of having MINI in the BMW Group, which is sometimes overseen, is that the small-car segment forces you into clever solutions – cost-efficient solutions,” Koeber said. “If you step out of the small-car segment, what you lose is the perspective of clever, cost-efficient solutions; in a small-car segment you are forced into it.”

BMW’s senior vice president for brand, product management and connected services went on to reiterate that while car companies often use flagship models to develop innovative, high-cost technology, the same is possible the other way around.

“Once you find [solutions], you can use them also in higher segments where it applies,” he said. “If you lose the competence that you have to do a lot with a little, you lose it.”

It means the 1 Series could quickly follow in the footsteps of the 3 Series, which is due to be replaced by the ‘Neue Klasse’ saloon next year. That car will be launched with both electric and hybrid powertrains from the outset – with one platform servicing both. We know the architecture can be adapted with different wheelbases, making it easy for the brand to fit a 1 Series-sized top hat for the small-car car class.

Following BMW’s well established naming structure, we expect the petrol car to maintain the current car’s badging, with designations such as 120, 123 and M135 – possibly with an ‘e’ to signify plug-in hybrid tech. The electric model is likely to use the i1 moniker, which itself leaves little room for an even more compact car – such as the now-defunct i3. However, with MINI in the Group’s far-reaching product portfolio, BMW is expected to leave such models to its popular sister brand.

As mentioned, the now six-year-old 1 Series should see its lifespan come to a natural end by 2027, possibly early 2028 – meaning a Neue Klasse-styled hatchback is probably still at least a couple of years away. Still, its design is almost certainly going to reference the next 3 Series, and while we’ve not yet seen the production version of that car, we have a good idea of how it will look.

As such, we expect the new 1 and i1 to get a smoother front end and slimmer kidney grilles than the existing car. It’s likely to keep its hatchback shape, mostly because the X1 and iX1 already fill the firm’s small SUV spot, and will continue to do so well beyond the end of the decade. Inside, the 1 Series should get the maker’s latest panoramic iDrive infotainment system, scaled down for both cost and size considerations.

It’s understood that all electric Neue Klasse cars will use an 800-volt architecture. BMW has previously said particularly large batteries aren’t part of the plan, instead choosing to focus on super-fast charging speeds and quick top-up times. A range of well over 300 miles is likely, however, allowing the i1 to comfortably compete with rivals such as the new Mercedes CLA, Volkswagen ID.3 and forthcoming small Audi EV.

The scalable Neue Klasse tech should also allow BMW to keep a lid on costs, at least to some degree, particularly given Koeber’s comments about wanting to maintain a strong presence in important European markets that haven’t yet embraced EVs.

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

