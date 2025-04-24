New BMW i1 electric hatch set to arrive after all

BMW needs an electric take on the big-selling 1 Series if it is to continue operating in key European markets, brand boss Bernd Koerber has revealed. The plans will most likely see the firm launch electric and hybrid versions of the popular hatchback in tandem, when the current model is eventually replaced in 2027.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“It has never been a question that we step out of the smaller-car segment”, Koerber told us in an exclusive interview at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. “There are many markets where that is highly relevant; go to Greece, go to Spain, go to Italy – take out the 1 [Series] and that’s one-third of your business. So, if you're a global player, you better do things in your home markets which are relevant.

“Second thing is it’s very important for the brand, because what you see in the 1 Series is you have the highest share of younger drivers. So how do you get people into the brand?

“The third one, which is also a benefit of having MINI in the BMW Group, which is sometimes overseen, is that the small-car segment forces you into clever solutions – cost-efficient solutions,” Koeber said. “If you step out of the small-car segment, what you lose is the perspective of clever, cost-efficient solutions; in a small-car segment you are forced into it.”