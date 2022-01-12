‘Good tidings we bring in an M5 Touring’: BMW kicks-off Christmas with super estate teaser 

It’s been 16 years since we last saw an M5 Touring with the E61-generation model and now BMW is set to bring back its high-performance estate in 2024. A new teaser image posted by BMW’s M division depicts the M5 Touring in a special Christmas-themed wrap.

We’ve previously seen the M5 Touring testing multiple times at the Nurburgring and this new teaser picture reinforces the design details we’ll see on BMW’s Audi RS6 Avant rival.

At the front the M5 Touring will have the same size and shape kidney grille to the regular 5 Series, although we expect some bespoke M division inserts here. The air intakes for the grilles only open on the bottom half and the centre section will probably be used to incorporate the forward-facing radar sensor as it is in the 5 Series. The headlights themselves won’t adopt the split design seen on the latest 7 Series and XM, going for a similar look to the new X1 instead.

The lower part of the front bumper incorporates a vertical strake that will be a unique feature of the M5. The rest of the bumper is also changed over the regular 5 Series with large, angular intakes helping to funnel air to the radiator - in a similar fashion to other BMW M cars. Test cars have utilised a larger panel on the bonnet to hide the indent that flows front the grille, but here it’s uncovered.