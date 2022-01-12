New BMW M5 Touring will be an “all-purpose tool”

The last M5 Touring got a naturally-aspirated V10, but here we have a more contemporary engine - albeit more powerful. In the BMW XM , the 482bhp turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 produces and 194bhp electric motor combines to produce 644bhp and 800Nm of torque . Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. In the M5, however, we could see power bumped up to 748bhp if BMW decides to use the version set for the upcoming ‘Label Red’ variant. To keep things in check, the M5 Touring will come with bigger brakes and tyres than the standard 5 Series.

During the video, the test driver claims the M5 will “100 per cent fulfil the expectations of an M customer”, going on to add “it’s an all-purpose tool on the motorway, as well as on the racetrack”.

We’ve previously seen the M5 Touring testing multiple times at the Nurburgring and over winter BMW’s M division depicted the M5 Touring in a special Christmas-themed wrap. This latest video of the M5 saloon and M5 Touring follows their cold-weather testing programme in the popular automotive research and development location of Arjeplog, Sweden.

Alongside the saloon-bodied BMW M5, which we first saw back in early 2022, there will be a more practical estate ‘Touring’ version to rival the Audi RS 6 Avant . It’s been 16 years since we last saw a BMW M5 Touring in the shape of the E61-generation model and the new iteration should launch a few months after the M5 saloon.

After years of spy shots and teasers, the all-new BMW M5 is almost ready to shed the camouflage for its full reveal. BMW has released another video showcasing the M5 performance car ’s development in cold, snowy Sweden and we can expect the global launch in the next few weeks.

The new M5 could even offer electric-only running thanks to the powertrain’s 25.7kWh battery. In the XM the system allows for 55 miles of EV-only motoring, which could increase in the M5 thanks to its more aerodynamic shape.

M5 Touring design details

Thanks to the launch of the regular BMW 5 Series, we already have a good idea what to expect in terms of the M5’s design. At the front the M5 Touring will have the same size and shape kidney grille to the regular 5 Series, although we expect some bespoke M division inserts here. The air intakes for the grilles only open on the bottom half and the centre section will probably be used to incorporate the forward-facing radar sensor as it is in the 5 Series. The headlights themselves won’t adopt the split design seen on the latest 7 Series and XM, going for a similar look to the new X1 instead.

The lower part of the front bumper incorporates a vertical strake that will be a unique feature of the M5. The rest of the bumper is also changed over the regular 5 Series with large, angular intakes helping to funnel air to the radiator - in a similar fashion to other BMW M cars. Test cars have utilised a larger panel on the bonnet to hide the indent that flows front the grille, but here it’s uncovered.

As we’ve seen on prototype versions of the M5 Touring, it’ll retain many of the design traits typically associated with BMW’s big performance estate. There’ll be a subtle rear roof spoiler, wider wheel arches, quad exhaust tips and with this teaser image - bespoke wheels.

Our exclusive image gives a better indication of how the next BMW M5 will look. The M5’s usual aggressive, performance-focused detail will remain and we expect those new headlights will also employ laser light technology, and the car’s front wings will share a similar design to those on the new 2 Series.

The M5’s cabin will be all-new, and mostly borrowed from the new 5 Series. It’ll feature BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment system with features such as 5G connectivity and an augmented-reality navigation system. Just like the standard car, a 14.9-inch touchscreen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel on a single piece of curved glass will be used.

We’ve also spotted test cars wearing a small but significant label on the side stating “Electrified Vehicle”. That’s because the power on the new M5 will be hybridised, most likely coming from the new XM super-SUV.

