New BMW M5 shouts about its 716bhp with M Performance Parts

The controversial M5 is the latest BMW M car to be offered with the ‘retrofit products’

by: Alastair Crooks
29 Jul 2024
BMW M5 with M Performance parts

The days of the BMW M5’s position as a restrained super-saloon are well and truly over, and there’s a fresh catalogue of M Performance Parts to help promote the latest model’s look-at-me attitude even further. 

The array of exterior tweaks stops short of adding a big rear wing and canards like the M Performance Parts available on the BMW M2 and M3, but there’s still enough to set it apart from the regular M5. 

BMW says the new exterior components “accentuate the car’s dynamic lines and optimise its aerodynamic balance”. To the front there’s a splitter which works in tandem with a larger diffuser and lip spoiler to the rear – all made from carbon fibre. There’s more carbon in the shape of new exhaust tip trims, sill extensions, and door-mirror caps. 

There are more changes courtesy of M Performance side decals finished in Frozen Black, an aerial cover made from ‘fibre composite’, and a carbon-fibre fuel-filler cap. Exclusive M Performance alloy wheels are offered too, which buyers of the standard M5 will have as an option from summer 2025. 

Little touches to help the M Performance Parts models stand out further include new floor mats, a bespoke key case and even an M-badged tyre bag.

BMW hasn’t messed around with the powertrain of the latest plug-in hybrid M5 to go with the more eye-catching exterior upgrades, so under the bonnet sits a 4.4-litre V8 producing 576bhp and 750Nm – rising to 716bhp and 1,000Nm of torque when combined with the electric motor mounted between the engine and gearbox. 

The standard M5 costs from £110,500, and while BMW hasn’t declared how much the myriad M Performance Parts will retail for, we expect the total price for all the bells and whistles to easily breach the £120,000 mark. 

