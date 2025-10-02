New BMW iX1 will be a miniature iX3 in heart, soul and styling

New spy images of the 2027 BMW iX1 have been uncovered, revealing the compact electric SUV will be totally overhauled in the mould of the impressive ‘Neue Klasse’ iX3.

We broke the news of BMW’s plans for the iX1 in October last year, and now, as the company braces itself for a 40-car onslaught over the next 24 months, we have greater clarity as to what’s in store for the new model.

The current iX1 was introduced in 2022 as an all-electric version of BMW’s smallest SUV, the X1. However, while it’s only four years old, these spy shots confirm the plan to introduce an all-new iX1 some time in 2027. This will feature all-new styling and a brand new interior, plus the latest Neue Klasse tech.

It’s only the electric model that will be reimagined entirely, though. as the ICE-powered X1 will retain its existing body, albeit with a few styling tweaks. The X1 will probably pick up a new interior design and some of the Neue Klasse cabin features, but its fundamental form will not change dramatically.

This plan of action aligns with comments made by BMW’s head of Neue Klasse, Mike Reichelt, who previously mentioned that the brand aims to roll out Neue Klasse tech “to the entire BMW portfolio by the end of 2027 – regardless of the drive type”.

What will the new BMW iX1 look like?

The most obvious synchronization between the next-generation iX1 and the rest of the BMW range will be with its design, taking direct inspiration from the iX3. Our exclusive images show how the new car could look, complete with its smoother bodywork and more aerodynamic shape. We’ll see upright kidney grilles blanked off for aerodynamic efficiency, and a distinctive headlight cluster that mimics classic BMW noses like those found on the 2002 and the E30-generation 3 Series.