New BMW iX1 will be a miniature iX3 in heart, soul and styling
BMW’s small electric SUV will be resolutely revised in 2027 in the mould of the brilliant iX3
New spy images of the 2027 BMW iX1 have been uncovered, revealing the compact electric SUV will be totally overhauled in the mould of the impressive ‘Neue Klasse’ iX3.
We broke the news of BMW’s plans for the iX1 in October last year, and now, as the company braces itself for a 40-car onslaught over the next 24 months, we have greater clarity as to what’s in store for the new model.
The current iX1 was introduced in 2022 as an all-electric version of BMW’s smallest SUV, the X1. However, while it’s only four years old, these spy shots confirm the plan to introduce an all-new iX1 some time in 2027. This will feature all-new styling and a brand new interior, plus the latest Neue Klasse tech.
It’s only the electric model that will be reimagined entirely, though. as the ICE-powered X1 will retain its existing body, albeit with a few styling tweaks. The X1 will probably pick up a new interior design and some of the Neue Klasse cabin features, but its fundamental form will not change dramatically.
This plan of action aligns with comments made by BMW’s head of Neue Klasse, Mike Reichelt, who previously mentioned that the brand aims to roll out Neue Klasse tech “to the entire BMW portfolio by the end of 2027 – regardless of the drive type”.
What will the new BMW iX1 look like?
The most obvious synchronization between the next-generation iX1 and the rest of the BMW range will be with its design, taking direct inspiration from the iX3. Our exclusive images show how the new car could look, complete with its smoother bodywork and more aerodynamic shape. We’ll see upright kidney grilles blanked off for aerodynamic efficiency, and a distinctive headlight cluster that mimics classic BMW noses like those found on the 2002 and the E30-generation 3 Series.
The roofline will stay broadly similar to the current model’s, potentially leaving space for a sleeker iX2 coupé-SUV variant later down the line. To further help aerodynamic efficiency and boost electric range, the iX1 will get flush-fitting door handles and a swept-back windscreen, plus aero-optimised wheel covers on some models. We should also see wide rear lights similar to those found on the iX3, a roof spoiler and various bumper designs front and rear for the standard and M Sport trims.
New BMW iX1 range, power and charging
One area where the Neue Klasse iX1 should really stand out is in terms of efficiency. The latest iX3 boasts a 500-mile range courtesy of its massive new 108.7kWh battery, with a rear-wheel-drive model that could build on this even further.
Given its shorter wheelbase, however, the iX1 will have a smaller battery, although BMW has clearly made efficiency gains with the Neue Klasse platform and we should see the same cylindrical layout of cells found in the iX3 for better packaging. Expect a significant improvement on the maximum 293 miles between top-ups that the current iX1 offers.
That should apply to both single-motor and dual-motor versions, because as with the current iX1, we expect the new car to come with a variety of powertrain layouts. BMW traditionalists will be happy, though, because unlike the model on sale now, the cheapest iX1s will have a motor mounted on the rear axle; the Neue Klasse platform doesn’t cater to front-driven layouts.
The sixth-generation eDrive electric motors available on Neue Klasse models enable the rear-mounted unit to provide as much as 402bhp, with dual-motor cars adding power at the front.
We don’t expect the iX1 to top out anywhere close to the 463bhp seen in the new iX3 xDrive50, although a healthy increase over the current iX3’s 309bhp maximum seems likely.
The latest eDrive motors on Neue Klasse BMWs also reduce energy losses by 40 per cent compared with previous-generation BMW EVs, as well as reducing weight by 10 per cent, all of which helps to provide improved efficiency.
The Neue Klasse platform uses an 800V electrical architecture, futureproofing it with a maximum charge rate of up to 400kW. We’ve witnessed the iX3 replenish more than 250 miles of range in just 10 minutes; even if the iX1 doesn’t get the same ultra-rapid top-up times as its bigger sibling, it should easily beat the current car’s 130kW charge rate.
What will the new BMW iX1 be like inside?
BMW has previously said all Neue Klasse models will get a new panoramic iDrive system, even in entry-level cars such as the iX1. The new iDrive layout is the most significant change to BMW interiors for years, providing a full-width display for key information, supplemented by a large touchscreen in the centre of the dash. The new iX3 comes with an optional head-up display and we expect top versions of the iX1 to get this option too.
The iX1’s infotainment will be based on BMW’s ‘Operating System X’ (the 10th iteration of iDrive), which was introduced this year with the iX3. Neue Klasse models, like the new iX1, will be designed to use the brand’s ‘HypersonX’ audio system, too, which augments driving sound to help create an “emotional interaction between the driver and their BMW”. Other changes coming to the interior could include a two-spoke steering wheel with haptic feedback controls.
With the Neue Klasse platform, which has been designed for electric power from the outset, the iX1 should be able to package its battery and powertrain more efficiently, which should in turn create more space inside. That’s certainly the case in the back seats of the latest iX3, although on paper, the boot shrinks from 550 litres to 520 litres in the latest Neue Klasse car.
When will the new BMW iX1 arrive and how much will it cost?
The next iX1 is still more than a year away, with a launch date expected in 2027. That makes it difficult to predict pricing, although given the hotly fought area of the market in which it’ll sit, we could see it creep in under the £40,000 mark. Range-topping dual-motor versions in more lavishly equipped M Sport trim will likely nudge £50,000 or more.
We expect BMW’s plan for the petrol-powered X1 will fit in with the manufacturer’s next-generation internal combustion-engined 3 Series and 5 Series, which will share their Neue Klasse design language with the all-electric i3 and i5 – despite sitting on different platforms.
