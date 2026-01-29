The focus may have been on BMW’s new iX3 recently with its 500-mile range, but the German firm is also aiming to keep its lower-rung electric models competitive thanks to increases in range for the iX1 and iX2.

The entry-level iX1 eDrive20 Sport now comes with a range of 318 miles, up from 293 before. Go for the iX1 eDrive 30 and you’ll see a maximum range of 288 miles, an improvement of 18 miles over the old model.

Pricing for the updated iX1 is already up on BMW’s configurator with the eDrive20 Sport kicking off at £43,555 and the £55,145 xDrive30 Shadow Edition capping off the range. The iX2 line-up starts at £43,880 with the eDrive20 Sport and tops out with the £55,850 xDrive30 Shadow Edition. If that’s a little too steep for your liking, there are plenty of used iX1s on the Auto Express Buy A Car service with prices starting at just over £22,000 for three-year-old examples.

Even though a new iX1 is expected to arrive at the end of 2027 (we’ve already caught it testing), to achieve these extra miles of range, the current iX1 and iX2 may have benefitted from some fairly serious changes to their hardware. BMW has been tight-lipped on the tweaks, but says that a new silicon-carbide inverter has been fitted to reduce consumption.