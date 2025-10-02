Massive BMW X1 overhaul to target Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40

If you can't wait for the updated model to arrive, you can get a great deal on the current version through our Buy a Car service, where a new BMW iX1 is available with over £7,000 off.

The nose has also adopted the iX3’s style, with similar headlights and illuminated kidney grilles integrated into a more upright front end. The bonnet also appears to sit high, just as on the iX3, facilitating its next big change: the interior.

Even from this prototype, we can clearly see that the iX1 will adopt the new panoramic i-Drive system, which projects a full-width head-up display onto a blacked-out section at the base of the windscreen. An unusual four-spoke steering wheel and trapezoidal touchscreen make up the other half of BMW’s innovative new interior layout, which is a total change from the dual-screen set-up on the current iX1.

In terms of size and shape, the prototype’s body looks to be largely the same as the current model’s, with the car we spied running a 20-inch wheel and tyre package. A combination of single and dual-motor powertrain layouts should be offered.

What we don’t know is BMW’s plan for the petrol-powered X1. If this new iX1 shares its platform with the existing model, we could see a petrol-powered variant with the same body released. However, if the changes to the new iX1’s platform are more comprehensive, a petrol-powered version based on the old variant could be on the cards. The two would share a similar design, but differ under the skin – as we’ll see with the upcoming new BMW i3 and 3 Series.

This huge change for BMW’s smallest SUV represents a colossal investment for a mid-life update, but this is in line with the brand’s biggest round of investment in its history. With such a huge change in design language and interior tech, BMW is on a mission to update as many of its existing models as quickly as possible, including the new iX1.

