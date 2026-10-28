Our opinion on the BMW X2

The BMW X2 is undoubtedly a niche proposition, and you’ll need to really be into its coupe-esque looks to put up with what is a more limited engine and trim line-up compared to the closely related X1, and its reduction in practicality. It’s still perfectly usable day to day, though. The X2 feels like a proper premium product, and it’s great to drive.

About the BMW X2

The BMW X2 first arrived in 2017 as a more style-oriented alternative to the BMW X1 it was based on, but it was still very much an SUV-shaped thing. The second-generation version we’re covering here arrived in 2023 with the BMW model code U10 (if you’re into that sort of geekery), and a more coupe-like shape to better distinguish it from the X1.

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The X2 shares its engines with the X1, although there’s less choice, with that car’s diesel and plug-in hybrid options notably absent. The X2 is slightly longer than the X1, but less practical due to its sloping roofline.

There’s currently only two versions of the X2, and our expert road testers have driven both extensively. We’ve tested the X2 head-to-head against the DS No.4 and also tested the all-electric version, the BMW iX2, with a full verdict on that in a separate review.

Performance & driving experience There’s a sporting edge to the way the X2 drives, although this does come at the cost of ride comfort

Pros Great to drive on twisty roads

Strong performance from M35i

Refined cabin at speed Cons Ride is harsh at times

Jerky gearbox at low speeds

Limited engine line-up

The X2 has a slightly harsh aspect to its ride when you hit smaller bumps, but it feels well controlled and is never uncomfortable. It’s been designed to feel sporty to drive, but we reckon a family car like this ought to be a little better at dealing with poorly surfaced roads.

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

The BMW X2 sDrive20i uses a 168bhp three-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine paired with an electrically assisted seven-speed auto gearbox to create the mild-hybrid powertrain. The electric motor’s assistance isn’t especially noticeable, as is often the case with such setups. By modern standards, the 0-62mph time is brisk rather than fast at 8.3 seconds.