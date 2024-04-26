Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BYD Sea Lion 07 ready to roar for 2025 UK launch

The coupe-styled SUV is next in a long line of new models from BYD, and looks to rival the Volkswagen ID.5

by: Richard Ingram
26 Apr 2024
BYD Sea Lion Beijing Motor Show 2024

The BYD Seal has been a well-received flagship for the Chinese car company in Europe and the UK – but it could be outsold by its sibling, the Sea Lion 7, when it lands in showrooms here in early 2025.

The Sea Lion 7 is the sister vehicle to the Seal, and one designed to appeal to those after more practicality. It has similar front-end styling cues as the Seal, with the ‘X’ motif, but has a slightly jacked-up profile and black cladding around the wheelarches to give a pseudo-SUV stance. 

It’s a five seater, and BYD claims a boot capacity of 500 litres, or up to 1,769 litres when the rear seats are folded down; those numbers are comfortably clear of the Seal’s, but slightly shy of what’s on offer in a Volkswagen ID.5.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, the Sea Lion 7 features a similar dash treatment to the Seal’s, with a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a small digital instrument panel.

The new model shares the same e-Platform 3.0 architecture as the saloon, and BYD says it will be offered with rear and four-wheel drive. The single-motor version should produce around 308bhp, while the dual-motor model is likely to boast up to 523bhp – good for 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 134mph.

BYD Sea Lion rear Beijing Motor Show 2024

The Sea Lion 7 gets a larger 91.3kWh battery than the Seal (82.5kWh), although the taller profile is likely to mean that it only offers slightly better range than the saloon’s 428-mile maximum. Charging speeds of up to 230kW will be offered, allowing the Sea Lion 7 to get from 30 to 80 per cent charge in 25 minutes.

BYD expects the car to reach UK dealers by the first quarter of 2025. There’s no word yet on pricing, but given its crossover positioning, larger battery and greater practicality, we’d expect it to be priced slightly higher than the Seal. That could give it a starting figure of around £47,000.

What do you think of BYD's nautical naming strategy? Have your say in the comments...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Genesis G80 EV Magma is an all-electric super-saloon
Two Genesis G80s on display at Beijing Motor Show
News

New Genesis G80 EV Magma is an all-electric super-saloon

It’s just a concept for now, but the EV Magma previews the latest addition to Genesis’ hot Magma program
26 Apr 2024
Beijing Motor Show 2024: all the key cars and why they matter
Geneva Motor Show
News

Beijing Motor Show 2024: all the key cars and why they matter

The word’s major car manufacturers wheeled out their latest cars in China this month
26 Apr 2024
Denza Z9GT to fight Porsche Taycan in race for EV super-saloon supremacy
Denza Z9GT - front
News

Denza Z9GT to fight Porsche Taycan in race for EV super-saloon supremacy

Sub-brand could be the next BYD brand to launch in Europe, and it looks like BMW should be very worried…
26 Apr 2024
BYD Ocean-M could be a Golf GTI-rivalling EV hot hatchback
BYD Ocean-M on display at Beijing Motor Show - front static
News

BYD Ocean-M could be a Golf GTI-rivalling EV hot hatchback

Chinese maker looks to fill every available niche, revealing a hot electric hatchback at the Beijing Motor Show
26 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value
Dacia Duster - front
Road tests

New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value

The latest version of the Dacia Duster is more capable than ever, while remaining a bargain
25 Apr 2024
New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring
BYD Seagull - front
News

New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring

A new European-market BYD Seagull electric supermini is set to hit UK showrooms in the second half of next year
24 Apr 2024
New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - front
News

New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Consider this a new era for Vauxhall, because the step between this new EV and ICE model and the last Grandland it replaces is huge
22 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content