New VinFast VF 3 will fill the Suzuki Jimny shaped hole in your heart

We recently confirmed that Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast will be entering the UK market, and it looks like it will try to win our hearts with a mini SUV designed to focus more on character than practicality: the new VinFast VF 3.

Unveiled at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the VF 3’s heart-warming and extremely blocky design is very reminiscent of the last Suzuki Jimny. The extensive plastic cladding on both cars is another obvious similarity and suggests the VF 3 can handle a bit of rough and tumble, if need be. The VinFast VF 3 looks a little more modern compared to the Jimny though, with slightly more rounded edges and a suggestion of a floating roof.

Its truly dinky dimensions also add to the cute-factor of the VF 3. If you think we’re joking, this three-door all-electric SUV measures just 3,190mm long, 1,679mm wide and 1,620mm tall. That’s alarmingly small compared to the already compact Jeep Avenger or a Dacia Duster. The closest comparison is, once again, the Suzuki Jimny, which is around the same width and height as the VF 3, but is still longer at 3,480mm from nose to tail.