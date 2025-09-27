Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 7 for £185 a month will make you bounce with joy

Chery is quickly finding its feet in the UK with decent models such as the Tiggo 7. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 January.

By:George Armitage
28 Jan 2026
Chery Tiggo 7 - front action
  • Strong equipment levels
  • Plush interior feel
  • Only £184.95 a month

Unless you've been keeping a running diary of all the new Chinese brands to have launched in the UK, you'll likely never have heard of Chery. It's a Chinese powerhouse and is responsible for two smash-hit marques in Britain, Omoda and Jaecoo, and is finding its feet in the UK. 

Its Tiggo 7 has its sights on stealing sales away from the likes of the hugely popular Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga – and it could well achieve this with deals such as this.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering this family-friendly SUV for just £184.95 a month.

All that's required to get the ball rolling is an initial payment of £2,569.39, and this is a two-year deal with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. Raising this to 8,000 miles per annum will only cost you an extra £20 a month, while the initial payment increases to £2,807.83.

For what is, let's face it, supermini money, you might expect equipment levels to be pretty meagre, but that's not the case. 

This deal gets you a Tiggo 7 in entry-level Aspire trim, which brings front and rear parking sensors and a six-way electric driver's seat, plus all the tech you'd expect from a modern family SUV, such as twin screens and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power comes from a 147bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, and while performance and efficiency aren't anything to crow about, both are perfectly decent. 

Interior fit and finish is surprisingly high and there's a plush feel to most surfaces. It's pretty roomy, too, with a 484-litre boot that swells to 1,305 litres when the seats are folded.

Chery Tiggo 7 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Chery Tiggo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Chery Tiggo 7 page.

Check out the Chery Tiggo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor B10 at £211 a month is no leap of faith
Leapmotor B10 on UK roads - front static

Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor B10 at £211 a month is no leap of faith

Leapmotor is continuing its product launch with a small electric SUV called B10. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 January.
News
27 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Hot 523bhp BYD Seal is signed, sealed and delivered for just £303 a month
BYD Seal - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 523bhp BYD Seal is signed, sealed and delivered for just £303 a month

We’ve never seen a BYD Seal look such good value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 January.
News
26 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: ‘dirt-cheap’ Jeep Avenger is compact, yet off-road capable
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: ‘dirt-cheap’ Jeep Avenger is compact, yet off-road capable

Jeep’s smallest model brings 4x4-esque styling with much more affordable running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 January.
News
25 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Diesel's not dead, not with a VW Tiguan TDI at this price
Volkswagen Tiguan UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Diesel's not dead, not with a VW Tiguan TDI at this price

Posh and practical, the Tiguan diesel is available to lease for under £400 a month in sporty R Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 January.
News
24 Jan 2026

Most Popular

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026
Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason
Used Volvo C40 - front

Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason

A full used buyer’s guide on the Volvo C40 that’s been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
25 Jan 2026
BYD’s new car blitz is just getting started: Dolphin G, Sealion 8, Shark 6 due soon
BYD Sealion 8

BYD’s new car blitz is just getting started: Dolphin G, Sealion 8, Shark 6 due soon

Thought BYD was done? Brand’s range to “cover 85 per cent” of the market by the end of 2026
News
26 Jan 2026

