Strong equipment levels

Plush interior feel

Only £184.95 a month

Unless you've been keeping a running diary of all the new Chinese brands to have launched in the UK, you'll likely never have heard of Chery. It's a Chinese powerhouse and is responsible for two smash-hit marques in Britain, Omoda and Jaecoo, and is finding its feet in the UK.

Its Tiggo 7 has its sights on stealing sales away from the likes of the hugely popular Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga – and it could well achieve this with deals such as this.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering this family-friendly SUV for just £184.95 a month.

All that's required to get the ball rolling is an initial payment of £2,569.39, and this is a two-year deal with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. Raising this to 8,000 miles per annum will only cost you an extra £20 a month, while the initial payment increases to £2,807.83.

For what is, let's face it, supermini money, you might expect equipment levels to be pretty meagre, but that's not the case.

This deal gets you a Tiggo 7 in entry-level Aspire trim, which brings front and rear parking sensors and a six-way electric driver's seat, plus all the tech you'd expect from a modern family SUV, such as twin screens and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power comes from a 147bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, and while performance and efficiency aren't anything to crow about, both are perfectly decent.

Interior fit and finish is surprisingly high and there's a plush feel to most surfaces. It's pretty roomy, too, with a 484-litre boot that swells to 1,305 litres when the seats are folded.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Chery Tiggo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Chery Tiggo 7 page.

Check out the Chery Tiggo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…