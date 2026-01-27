Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor B10 at £211 a month is no leap of faith

Leapmotor is continuing its product launch with a small electric SUV called B10. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 January.

By:George Armitage
27 Jan 2026
Leapmotor B10 on UK roads - front static
  • Huge equipment levels; V2L included
  • 270-mile range
  • Only £201.86 a month

Leapmotor has had a slower birth than some other new Chinese newcomer brands, but the Stellantis-backed firm is starting to find its feet. Meet the brand new B10, Leapmotor's rival to the big-selling Ford Puma Gen-E, and it could be yours for just under £211 a month. 

This deal from Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is for four years, and requires an initial payment of £2,825.32 to get it under way. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for an extra £11.39 a month and a higher initial payment of £2,961.04.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If that low monthly price wasn't tempting enough, this deal could also slash your roadside charging costs. Carwow Leasey deals come with a 20 per cent discount on publicly advertised contactless rates at all Gridserve charge points for one whole year.     

The B10 is a small electric SUV and, as we've come to expect from Leapmotor, doesn't leave buyers wanting for goodies. 

It only comes in one specification, and packs luxuries such as heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, an electric tailgate, and a 14.6-inch touchscreen with smartphone mirroring. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Impressively, the B10 also comes with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) capability, which allows you to charge other low-power electrical items from the car. Speaking of charging, the maximum DC top-up speed is 168kW, allowing a 30 to 80 per cent top-up in 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the 67.1kWh battery gives a claimed range of 270 miles.

Leapmotor B10 on UK roads - front interior

Just like the larger Leapmotor C10, the B10 has a high-quality feel to its interior, while cabin space is very good – a pair of six-foot passengers will find loads of room to stretch out in the back. Boot capacity, meanwhile, stands at 430 litres.

The B10 is perfectly decent to drive. It isn't as engaging as, say, a Ford Puma Gen–E or Skoda Elroq, but nor is it trying to be. Instead, it's a quiet, refined and stress-free driving experience.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor B10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor B10 page.

Deals on Leapmotor B10 rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,800Avg. savings £2,796
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New in-stock Skoda ElroqCash £28,114Avg. savings £4,978
New Skoda Elroq

Configure now

BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2

New in-stock BYD Atto 2Cash £29,368Avg. savings £1,609
New BYD Atto 2

Configure now

Check out the Leapmotor B10 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 523bhp BYD Seal is signed, sealed and delivered for just £303 a month
BYD Seal - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 523bhp BYD Seal is signed, sealed and delivered for just £303 a month

We’ve never seen a BYD Seal look such good value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 January.
News
26 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: ‘dirt-cheap’ Jeep Avenger is compact, yet off-road capable
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: ‘dirt-cheap’ Jeep Avenger is compact, yet off-road capable

Jeep’s smallest model brings 4x4-esque styling with much more affordable running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 January.
News
25 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Diesel's not dead, not with a VW Tiguan TDI at this price
Volkswagen Tiguan UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Diesel's not dead, not with a VW Tiguan TDI at this price

Posh and practical, the Tiguan diesel is available to lease for under £400 a month in sporty R Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 January.
News
24 Jan 2026
Leapmotor B10 review
Leapmotor B10 on UK roads - front tracking

Leapmotor B10 review

The styling is forgettable as is the drive, but the keenly-priced, well equipped Leapmotor B10 has plenty of appeal
In-depth reviews
23 Jan 2026

Most Popular

Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason
Used Volvo C40 - front

Used Volvo C40 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: a second-hand bargain that's cheap for a reason

A full used buyer’s guide on the Volvo C40 that’s been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
25 Jan 2026
Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026
Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor: premium meets sporty in SUV battle
Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor - front tracking

Audi Q3 vs Cupra Formentor: premium meets sporty in SUV battle

Audi’s new Mk3 Q3 faces stiff competition from within the VW Group. How does it fare against Cupra’s Formentor?
Car group tests
24 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content