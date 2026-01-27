Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor B10 at £211 a month is no leap of faith
Leapmotor is continuing its product launch with a small electric SUV called B10. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 January.
- Huge equipment levels; V2L included
- 270-mile range
- Only £201.86 a month
Leapmotor has had a slower birth than some other new Chinese newcomer brands, but the Stellantis-backed firm is starting to find its feet. Meet the brand new B10, Leapmotor's rival to the big-selling Ford Puma Gen-E, and it could be yours for just under £211 a month.
This deal from Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is for four years, and requires an initial payment of £2,825.32 to get it under way. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for an extra £11.39 a month and a higher initial payment of £2,961.04.
If that low monthly price wasn't tempting enough, this deal could also slash your roadside charging costs. Carwow Leasey deals come with a 20 per cent discount on publicly advertised contactless rates at all Gridserve charge points for one whole year.
The B10 is a small electric SUV and, as we've come to expect from Leapmotor, doesn't leave buyers wanting for goodies.
It only comes in one specification, and packs luxuries such as heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, an electric tailgate, and a 14.6-inch touchscreen with smartphone mirroring.
Impressively, the B10 also comes with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) capability, which allows you to charge other low-power electrical items from the car. Speaking of charging, the maximum DC top-up speed is 168kW, allowing a 30 to 80 per cent top-up in 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the 67.1kWh battery gives a claimed range of 270 miles.
Just like the larger Leapmotor C10, the B10 has a high-quality feel to its interior, while cabin space is very good – a pair of six-foot passengers will find loads of room to stretch out in the back. Boot capacity, meanwhile, stands at 430 litres.
The B10 is perfectly decent to drive. It isn't as engaging as, say, a Ford Puma Gen–E or Skoda Elroq, but nor is it trying to be. Instead, it's a quiet, refined and stress-free driving experience.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor B10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor B10 page.
