Car Deal of the Day: Leapmotor B10 at £211 a month is no leap of faith

Huge equipment levels; V2L included

270-mile range

Only £201.86 a month

Leapmotor has had a slower birth than some other new Chinese newcomer brands, but the Stellantis-backed firm is starting to find its feet. Meet the brand new B10, Leapmotor's rival to the big-selling Ford Puma Gen-E, and it could be yours for just under £211 a month.

This deal from Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is for four years, and requires an initial payment of £2,825.32 to get it under way. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for an extra £11.39 a month and a higher initial payment of £2,961.04.

If that low monthly price wasn't tempting enough, this deal could also slash your roadside charging costs. Carwow Leasey deals come with a 20 per cent discount on publicly advertised contactless rates at all Gridserve charge points for one whole year.

The B10 is a small electric SUV and, as we've come to expect from Leapmotor, doesn't leave buyers wanting for goodies.

It only comes in one specification, and packs luxuries such as heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, an electric tailgate, and a 14.6-inch touchscreen with smartphone mirroring.