New Citroen Berlingo van is ready to work for £23,995

In late 2023 we saw the Stellantis group announce that its extensive range of vans would get an update and now we’re starting to see the revised models hit the market. This week it’s the turn of the Citroen Berlingo and all-electric e-Berlingo van.

Citroen’s smallest van, the Berlingo sits beneath the mid-sized Dispatch and Citroen’s large panel van, the Relay. It’s a sibling of several other Stellantis vans that all use the same platform and share the majority of their parts, including the Vauxhall Combo, Peugeot Partner and Fiat Doblo, all of which are getting their own facelifts in 2024.

On the outside, most of the Citroen Berlingo van changes arrive at the front, where there’s Citroen’s new badge on a revised grille along with new headlights and the front bumper has been restyled too. Citroen hasn’t messed around with the body of the Berlingo, retaining the same airbump-style pods on the side. Around the back, the rear lights now have a dark tint and the Citroen badge has been replaced by ‘Citroen’ lettering.

Inside, there’s a new steering wheel design with Citroen’s new logo (which mimics the chevron badge’s early design from back in 1919) and there are small changes to the centre console with rotary dials for the climate controls replacing the toggles of the old model.