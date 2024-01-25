Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Citroen Berlingo van is ready to work for £23,995

The Berlingo van has received a mid-life facelift for 2024 and the new version is on sale now

by: Alastair Crooks
25 Jan 2024
In late 2023 we saw the Stellantis group announce that its extensive range of vans would get an update and now we’re starting to see the revised models hit the market. This week it’s the turn of the Citroen Berlingo and all-electric e-Berlingo van. 

Citroen’s smallest van, the Berlingo sits beneath the mid-sized Dispatch and Citroen’s large panel van, the Relay. It’s a sibling of several other Stellantis vans that all use the same platform and share the majority of their parts, including the Vauxhall Combo, Peugeot Partner and Fiat Doblo, all of which are getting their own facelifts in 2024. 

On the outside, most of the Citroen Berlingo van changes arrive at the front, where there’s Citroen’s new badge on a revised grille along with new headlights and the front bumper has been restyled too. Citroen hasn’t messed around with the body of the Berlingo, retaining the same airbump-style pods on the side. Around the back, the rear lights now have a dark tint and the Citroen badge has been replaced by ‘Citroen’ lettering. 

Inside, there’s a new steering wheel design with Citroen’s new logo (which mimics the chevron badge’s early design from back in 1919) and there are small changes to the centre console with rotary dials for the climate controls replacing the toggles of the old model. 

The Berlingo van kicks off from £23,995 for the short wheelbase ‘M100’ model and £26,665 in the larger ‘XL 950’ form. The e-Berlingo starts at £34,435. As for the crew van with its second-row seating, that starts at £28,575 in diesel form, rising to £37,495 for the e-Berlingo. 

A range of petrol, diesel and fully-electric powertrains remain for the Berlingo. As before, there’s just one petrol unit - a 110 PureTech. It’s a 1.2-litre three-cylinder with 110bhp and a six-speed manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is rated at 42.1mpg with CO2 emissions of 150g/km. 

Next up are two diesels. The pre-facelift Berlingo had an option of four diesel units, but both the BlueHDi 75 and the BlueHDi 130 with the manual transmission have gone. There’s now a choice between the 1.5-litre turbocharged unit with 99bhp and a manual gearbox or the 128bhp version with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The lesser-powered diesel returns 52.3mpg and emits 141g/km of CO2, where the more powerful oil-burner can do 49.5mpg and emit 149g/km. 

The all-electric e-Berlingo is retained and while it doesn’t get Stellantis’ new 54kWh battery, an increase in efficiency has meant the 50kWh battery unit can now provide up to 210 miles of range, up from 171 miles on the old models. Power from the front-mounted electric motor remains the same at 136bhp.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

