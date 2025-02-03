New Citroen C3 Aircross aims to shake up the small SUV market with £20,240 price tag

Citroen’s all-new C3 Aircross is now available to order in the UK with petrol or hybrid power, and a choice of five and seven-seat configurations, alongside an all-electric variant, the e-C3 Aircross.

At £21,005 with the pure-petrol engine, the seven-seat version of the C3 Aircross is one of the cheapest seven-seaters you can buy, undercutting its Vauxhall Frontera sibling (which also sits on Stellantis’ new Smart Car platform), although not the Dacia Jogger, which starts from £18,400. While the seven-seat layout is offered on the petrol and hybrid versions of the Citroen, it’s not available on the e-C3 Aircross.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The headline price of £20,240 gets you into the C3 Aircross powered by a PureTech 100 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine with 99bhp and 151Nm of torque going through a six-speed manual gearbox. That gives the small Citroen SUV a 0-62mph time of 10.6 seconds and a top speed of 111mph. Fuel efficiency for the PureTech 100 is a claimed 47.1mpg with CO2 emissions of 136g/km.

This edition comes only in base Plus trim, with the hybrid and electric models also offering the option of the better-equipped Max specification. As standard, the Plus gets 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, tinted windows, LED lights front and rear, and grey skid plates. Inside you’ll find a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic air-conditioning, Citroen’s ‘Advanced comfort’ seats, rear parking sensors and a rear camera.