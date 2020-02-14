Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Dacia Spring to be revealed in full on 21 February

Dacia’s budget EV will come with a new look and upgraded technology for its UK launch

by: Alastair Crooks
19 Feb 2024
We’ve been made to wait, but Dacia has confirmed an updated version of the all-electric Spring supermini will be revealed on 21 February, and a new teaser image hints at the car’s revised design details for 2024.

The Spring has been offered in other markets since 2021, and we’ve already driven it in European specification. But Dacia has now revealed the sub-£20k small car will go on sale in the UK later this year.

The car teased on Dacia social media’s accounts suggest it will indeed receive the ‘several significant improvements in design and equipment’ announced by the Romanian firm last year.

To tie in with Dacia’s new front-end design seen on the third-generation Duster, as well as the existing Sandero and the Jogger, the updated Spring should get a sleeker headlight design that sits inline with the front grille. It’ll retain its upright, crossover-like proportions however.

We may also see interior technology borrowed from the latest Duster too, possibly in the shape of a 10-inch touchscreen replacing the seven-inch screen found in the existing Spring. Expect connectivity to improve, too.

The Spring costs as little as £10,500, depending on individual countries’ EV incentives. We expect UK models to cost more, but at around the £16,000-mark it’ll be one of the cheapest cars, let alone EVs, on sale in the UK.

The outgoing Spring is a 3.7 metre-long electric vehicle that mixes a modest power output of just 44bhp and a relatively small 27.4kWh battery. But it also weighs less than one tonne, helping to deliver an official WLTP range of 143 miles between charges - more than the likes of the Honda e.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said last year: “We are thrilled that Dacia Spring will come to the UK in 2024. With over 120,000 customers already, buyers can look forward to an EV that’s perfectly aligned to their mobility requirements and, importantly, is done the Dacia way.”

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

